Get ready for triple-digits temperatures during the last calendar week of June in Hurricane and also for the surrounding communities in the Hill Country of North Mississippi! Thoughts of fresh produce including watermelons and tomatoes are soon to be a reality. The sunny days plus the afternoon rain showers have been the right combination for the area gardeners. It’s a “run for the roses” as those lawns and pastures require constant mowings until Thanksgiving. By the way, we are in the “catbird’s seat” as the two towns that we shop in, Pontotoc and New Albany, received top honors in the Main Street programs in our “Magnolia State” as Mississippi is known. Accolades are for their endeavors to ensure the best shopping opportunities, the best restaurants, and the best tourist and local attractions and events that are noteworthy are these two ladies as follows: Beth Luther Waldo of Pontotoc and Billye Jean Stroud of New Albany, both directors in their respective towns.
Completing June birthday wishes are to the following: Calloway Tallant, Pappy Bullard, Jack Robbins, Violet Hunnicut, Cooper Hicks, Toni Russell, Ray Novak, Eric Spears, Bro. Roy Crouch III, Cody Lorick and Dayla Graham.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Sally Bee Weeden, Gloria Faye Warren, Verline Stepp, Bro. Phillip Logan, Stephanie Nichols, Hawkins Logan and Carolyn Grisham.
Pappy Bullard will celebrate his 85th birthday on June 30, I’m sure, at Bullard’s Grocery. I’m preparing to take my own cake as at his 80th event there was a beautiful cake, but he just showed it to everyone that attended. It will be a come and go event as he holds court every day on the store front.
Calloway Duke Tallant celebrated his first birthday on June 16 and is the son of Cam and Katie Beth Tallant of Thaxton. His grandparents with Hurricane ties are Joy Ross Turner and her husband, Mitchell.
Charlie Ruth Montgomery (Bill) of Pontotoc was honored on her 84th birthday with a party at the Philadelphia Community Center on Hwy. 30 in Lafayette County last week as her siblings, Dr. Billy Ray Sneed, Jeannette Jones and Jo Coward, hosted the event. The Sneed family reunion was held also at the birthday party. Special guests were Larry and Enola Curtis of California. Faye Dillard also attended from Hurricane. The siblings are the children of the late Luster and Delilah Williams Sneed of the community. Enola is the daughter of the late J. C. Sneed, the eldest child of the family.
Jack Robbins celebrated his 15th birthday on June 27 with his parents in Hurricane, Phillip and Courtney, and his sister, Emma.
The family of the late Wayne Warren had a beautiful bouquet of yellow roses in his memory on the altar table on Sunday, June 25, at Hurricane Baptist Church as he was a Deacon at the church for many years and a community businessman and leader. Those attending were Jimmie S. Warren, Jill Frohn and Phil Warren and their families.
Attending the Sunday morning services at Hurricane Baptist Church on June 25 were Nora and James Lynch of Oxford and were with grandparents, Nellie and Lynn Robbins.
The family of the late Troy and Polly Montgomery hosted a baby girl shower for Chloe McGregor (James Clay) at the home of Beverly Cummings (Rusty) at Friendship, whose home and lawn were beautifully appointed for the occasion on Sunday afternoon, June 25. Special guests were grandmothers-to-be, Shandra Graham and Selena M. McGregor, and also Frankie R. Montgomery, great-grandmother. Others hosting the event were Brandon and Robison family members as Sandy Williams of Memphis attended too.
Brent and Tara Montgomery enjoyed a vacation in the tropic island of Jamaica for their 20th wedding anniversary as the couple reside in the Sand Springs area on Hurricane Road.
Trevor and Sara S. Garrett of Hurricane vacationed in NOLA and in Biloxi on the Gulf Coast for their 15th wedding anniversary recently.
Kara Morrison of New Albany enjoyed a swim party at the home of Barry and Karen McLaughlin on Hurricane Road as she was 14 on May 31, but they waited for the hot weather of June as the event was hosted by her mom, nee Penny McLaughlin. Her grandad, Marty McLaughlin, attended as well.
Lacie Kay Simmons was a standout softball and volleyball player at NPAC this past school year as I erroneously listed her mom, Mandy, last week. The entire family attended all her athletic events.
Joseph Haney of Pontotoc will soon be leaving for military duty at Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma. He is the son of Kerri and Ray Haney of Pontotoc and the grandson of Kay Graham (the late Bernard) of Hurricane. Godspeed in his flight school endeavors.
The fishing for the big catfish by hand-grabbing is heating up with the weather as Colt Hooker and a team won a second-place trophy as only one fish was allowed at the tournament, but they landed a monster of 47 pounds, to me. Then I read of a fish that was noodled at an Oklahoma-Texas border lake of 98 pounds. Each Southern state has a variation of the term “grabbling,” but I still call it “crazy” fishing.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between
110 to 115 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&