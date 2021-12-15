The sights of the Christmas season continue to evolve as residents of this Hill Country hamlet of Hurricane decorate their homes, their fences, and their animals; no those are really a pair of white, wooden reindeer with green wreaths and red ribbons around their necks gracing the entrance to Lee Warren’s Hortontown home on Hwy. 346 that we view daily driving “to and fro” with the NPAC grandchildren to school. Along the way at the eastern boundary before Ecru on Hwy. 346, the lawn of Dock and Reba Graham, both octogenarians now, who did all their own decorating, is beautifully lighted as well as the home of their neighbors, Brenda and Mike Bain. An early evening drive back to a new business “A Slice of Life” that is owned by Pam Thrasher, who caters or offers plate lunches on Hurricane Loop, has several of the descendants of the late William and Agnes Payne with decorated homes and fences behind the fire department. Then our turn around for the joyride was at Sand Springs Cemetery as we were checking on the “Wreaths Across America” display that honors our veterans buried there and across the highway at Warren Cemetery as well. Also Jo Lane Warren has a knack for decorating as she changes with the holiday themes seasonally. Via Thaxton Road, the home of Debra and Chipper Hicks is lighted beautifully. So drive on out to Hurricane as ...‘‘tis the season to be jolly” and also to be grateful for another holiday to enjoy with family and friends. “At Christmas, all roads lead home.” —Margaret Holmes. By the way, wait until dark-thirty to come for a tour as the Wise Family Farm on Shady Grove Road is truly a spectacular sight with lights. Yes, dark-thirty is CST in Hurricane. Enjoying a holiday luncheon on December 7 at the Mississippi Governor’s Mansion were Faye Dillard of Hurricane and Sue Morrison of Etta as guests of Governor Tate and Mrs. Elle Reeves. The Jackson residence was beautifully decorated for the Christmas season. Elizabeth Thompson had a nice surprise following her birthday in early December as Drake Steel waited a couple of days, and then he proposed on bended knee with a diamond engagement ring on December 4. Best wishes are extended to the young couple! Kathy Robbins of Memphis was in Ecru on Saturday as I enjoyed talking to her and her sister, Pam Bramlett, of Pontotoc at the youth basketball games at NPAC as they were there to watch Josie, the granddaughter of Pam. Their younger brother, Jeff Robbins, also resides in Memphis. Enjoying a steak dinner at Outlaws in Thaxton on December 3 were John and Lisa Crouch, Beth and Brandon Walker, Marley Williams, and Micheal Williams in honor of John’s and Micheal’s birthdays. Also Beth and Brandon Walker have a baby daughter named Ayven Saige Walker, who was born on November 22, 2021, and she was welcomed to their Thaxton Road home by her big brother, Auden Ever Walker. Youngsters that recently celebrated their fifth birthdays in December are Annie Elizabeth Self of Thaxton Road and Noah Bain of Hwy. 346 east. Jimmie S. Warren of Benjamin Road hosted the Dorcas Ladies Sunday School Class of Hurricane Baptist with 15 guests attending theIr Christmas party. Special guests were her daughter, Jill Frohn of New Albany, and her daughter-in-law, Stephenie Warren of Hurricane, who helped with serving the dinner. Wanza Graham, the widow of Bob Graham of Loraine, Texas, celebrated her 95th birthday in November with 40 of her descendants attending as well as her children as follows: Dewayne Graham, Brenda Linam, Glenda Hemphill, Debby Carlock, and Diane Hughes, all of Mitchell County. Colt Hooker recently tracked a deer with Rio at Arkabutla Lake. After he talked to the group of hunters, one young man said that he was Justin Burford, the grandson of the late Holder Norwood of Hernando. Colt is the grandson of the late Warren Norwood; so the young men were cousins. Another family connection to Justin is that his grandmother, Margie Holden Burford, is a niece of the late Charlotte H. Hooker of Thaxton; so the young men were Holden relatives too. It’s a small world when you travel! They hadn’t seen each other in some years, but the name caught Justin‘s attention, and he realized that he knew Colt. It was great to talk to Bill and Lou Ann Mooneyhan Martin of Oak Hill, formerly of Buchanan, as both had recently had lengthy hospitalizations, but are recovered now as they were out and about on the night of the Thaxton Christmas parade at Outlaws Restaurant. While there, we talked to diners Ted, Lynn, and Abby Graham at their table as well. Bro. Ronnie and Donna Hale Barefield, and their grandchildren, Bo and Jack Barefield, and Vivi Ward, all of Ripley, enjoyed a vacation to Florence, Alabama, during the week of Thanksgiving at the Marriott Hotel as the children enjoyed indoor swimming and also shopping in the town. This allowed the grandparents some time to spoil the ‘grandarlins’! I enjoyed a holiday shopping trip to Collierville as I always stop by Chico’s to shop with Bethany Nutt, the daughter of the late Lane Willard of Etta. She is the store manager and upon checkout some years ago she informed me that her mom had Norwood relatives in New Albany. I had met her sister some Lori Browning several years ago as we worked on genealogy. I attended the “barn-burner” basketball game at New Site on December 7 as they played Booneville. It was “even-Steven” the entire game. The other grandmother said that it’s going to be an overtime game. I saw four seconds on the clock and then a furious shot by Booneville. Nothing but the swish of the net and a silent crowd for the home team. Disbelief! But as Yogi Berra said that it’s not over folks till it’s over rang true on that shot! The Lady Royals ended last week with a no. 9 rating in the Daily Journal poll.
Hurricane news
Lynn West
Managing Editor
Lynn is the managing editor of the New Albany Gazette.
