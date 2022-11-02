November is always a time for residents of Hurricane to pause, to be grateful, and to be thankful as another calendar year is on the ebb tide. Area harvest services at the local churches are in progress throughout the month as the old traditions of the surrounding neighborhoods vary some, but basically the farms still dictate to some degree to the holiday spirit as neighbors and families plan meals, deer hunts, football games, and hayrides that contribute to a “let’s just enjoy the blessings” atmosphere that we have in the Hill Country of North Mississippi during the autumn. So, take a drive around “our neck of the woods” for the area countryside is changing weekly from subtle shades of yellows to oranges and then the vibrant reds of the sumac with the varied brown hues making a perfect backdrop for spectacular sunsets or for the early morning sunshine as it brightens our day-to-day routines.

