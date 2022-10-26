Our first frosts and freezing temps during the third week of October of the autumn season had a lot of the residents of Hurricane picking those last tomatoes off the vines and also getting tropical plants from their patios and verandas into winter storage areas in the Hill Country of North Mississippi. Despite the chill in the air of the early mornings, the warmer temps of the afternoons were perfect weather as the sunshine cast a golden glow in the hickory trees along the lanes and the hedgerows of the farms on Hwy. 346.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

