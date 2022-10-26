Our first frosts and freezing temps during the third week of October of the autumn season had a lot of the residents of Hurricane picking those last tomatoes off the vines and also getting tropical plants from their patios and verandas into winter storage areas in the Hill Country of North Mississippi. Despite the chill in the air of the early mornings, the warmer temps of the afternoons were perfect weather as the sunshine cast a golden glow in the hickory trees along the lanes and the hedgerows of the farms on Hwy. 346.
Area lakes and ponds seemed to be cooking like cauldrons steaming and simmering with the fog close to the water during the frosty morns. On the school run that first cold day, it was perfect to entertain the ‘grandarlins’ with a neighborhood ghost story from the Shady Grove and the Buchanan communities of a wandering soul that has haunted these hills since the Civil War as the eerie atmosphere on the water had them looking closely and commenting as we drove by. Maybe, it was the newly dug duck blind that the teens had been working on during the week that had their attention, but the inquiring looks at me and a brief silence that had stopped their usual chatter made me smile. Laughter in the car then cleared their thoughts of the tale as their conversation then changed to who is bringing the toilet tissue to roll lawns during the weekend and also to drive faster to get to the Quik Stop for breakfast. It’s a small world as the usual patrons are there and wave at our group as retired grandparents from Hwy. 346 are driving to and fro daily. By the way, there is red light at the intersection; so let’s obey the traffic laws and use it!
There will be a baby shower at Hurricane Baptist Church for Bro. Easton and Suanna Smith on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m. It’s a girl!
A local construction business, AHS, owned by Adam Hale Stubblefield (Brandy) celebrated their 15th year in the community and treated their employees to a catered meal at the Wise Family Farm venue on Shady Grove Road.
Anniversary wishes are to the following: Dick and Celia Caron, 54; Bro. Troy and Melissa Montgomery, 19; Brent and Tara Montgomery, 9; and Walter and Jeannette Cook, 6.
Birthday wishes are to the following: Nancy Chism, Johnson Grisham, Brad Sullivan, Johnna Kate Lindley, Judy Warren, Hugh G. Turner, Ruben Pitts, Kevin Hudson, Ed Millwood, Linda Dowdy, Derek Oglesby, Tim Hicks, Jim Hicks, Sarah Hill, Debbie Murrah, Bro. Tracy Quillian, Seth Sutton, and Mary Hatley Graham.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Bro. Phillip Logan, Theresa Bass, Bro. Clifton Waldron, Lisa Hooker, Marshall McLaughlin, Lisa R. Crouch, Bro. Clifton Waldron, Kay Graham, and Dewitt Stepp.
Emma Robbins will celebrate her fourth birthday on Oct. 26 and is the daughter of Phillip and Courtney Robbins.
Aden Hooker and Ethan Eaton of New Site visited our family on Saturday afternoon, and the group enjoyed dining at Coffey’s Fish and Steak. A familiar face at the restaurant to those former New Site basketball players was Jason Collier, a basketball referee that knew the teens. He had been busy on Saturday officiating a Jamboree at Ingomar High School.
Betty Stubblefield is having a Holiday Open House on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 2-6 p.m. at “Country at Heart,” a gift and floral shop, located on Hwy. 346. The first event is a craft kit workshop led by Betty to carve a pumpkin or to make a Christmas ornament as they are examples of the choices. If you don’t want to make a craft, you are invited to attend to browse the pottery, the candles, the floral, or miscellaneous gift selections and to enjoy refreshments. The crafts will be made outside the shop, and the tables and seats will be available for participants to enjoy the autumn sunshine. Call 662-488-6887 for additional information.
Linda Weeden has been enjoying an extended visit with her Price family siblings in Hermann, Mo. Barb Ross of Hurricane joined her family there as well as the five sisters traveled to Branson for the musical shows and also to shop. Barb made the interesting return trip there with her brother, Jeff Price, and his son , Justin, in their vintage Chevrolet as the Prices had attended the car show in Biloxi. I heard that there was no AC on the car; so that definitely is antique. Thad was in High Point, N. C. for the furniture market as he usually joins the group in Missouri.
Elizabeth Thompson and Drake Steele were married in a beautifully decorated autumn setting at The First Choice Pavilion in Pontotoc on Friday night, Oct. 21. The bride is the daughter of Kurt and Trudie Thompson of Hurricane, and the groom is the son of Karen Steele of Endville. Grandparents attending the ceremony were Larry and Clarenda Parrish of Hurricane and Sandra Steele of Blue Springs. Performing the ceremony was Bro. William Montgomery of Thaxton. The couple will be residing on Smoke Top Road at the former Ewen and Erma Garret home place.
The staff and the community correspondents of the Pontotoc Progress enjoyed a luncheon, a presentations of gift bags, and a photo session at Fiesta Grill on Thursday, Oct. 20. It was great to see everyone as Lisa, David, Regina, Angie, Chelsea, Tonya, and Galen contributed to the day’s events. It was brought to my attention that I had written the column for 35 years. How is that possible I asked as I must have been age four as currently I share the late comedian Jack Benny’s age, or so it seems. The late Betty Jo Stewart asked me to write for the New Albany Gazette first as she was the editor there, and then I began submitting the Hurricane news to the Progress. A nice collection of columns beginning with the first column and then at five-year intervals and last week’s column ending the tribute was a walk down memory lane for sure and was copied and framed by Regina Butler as a gift. Thanks to all the staff there as they are all like another family!
As the autumn continues the following sports events last we’re were attended as Ella Kate Hooker, ran a cross-country race in high school and then had a meet the Eagles night for basketball at West Union; Braxton had two junior high basketball games at NPAC; Maggie competed in the elementary soccer league at New Albany; and then Harper will begin elementary basketball league at NPAC; so we will be on the rotation schedule for the seasons. A special thanks are to Union County Law Enforcement, the wrecker service, the school staff, and numerous neighbors and family and friends from Lone Star to Pinedale who assisted Pop and the grandchildren on Friday as they were involved in a truck-ATV accident. All are ok! I was on the NPAC campus and then had to backtrack to the Mud Creek countryside near Jumper Farms. By noon, the normal routine was back in progress until 2:50 p.m. We enjoyed the weekend bow hunting at the cabin in Lafayette Springs.
