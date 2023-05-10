Two decades have passed since I had a Mom to celebrate Mother’s Day with in Hurricane, and it seems like a lifetime now as her oldest, great-grandchild and my first granddaughter was only seven-weeks old. Due to the changes of her health and to her mind due to the dreaded, diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, it was an unfamiliar path for our family as Sis was the “workhorse” and the one that was called on to take care of various relatives or even “acquaintances” as she called her friends and beginning in my lifetime with her grandparents on both her maternal and paternal lines in the families, her parents, the aunts and the uncles and their spouses, the siblings, and a nephew that was beloved since birth as he was Down-Syndrome and became her “mission” in life to care for each day after the loss of her own, young son earlier in her life and then the loss of his parents. It was a journey for two critical years as there were lucid days with the new medication, and then there were the “looney tune” days; so named by her as she fought those times of hopelessness that she sometimes went through and would bounce back and demand to go to the beauty shop and resume her normal routines and even realized at times that the new medication was helping. It became a project for the entire neighborhood to let her carry on with her daily visits to the two country stores, and often at closing time the owners would drive by with the change from a hundred-dollar bill and say that she had forgotten it on the counter and had walked out with her daily, hand-dipped cone of ice cream. That’s what neighbors and friends are like in our Hill Country hamlet in North Mississippi as they loved their moms too. Take the time to honor your mom on Sunday and treat her to a day out or just sit on the front veranda and rock the afternoon away and talk about how your own lives have gone “Full Circle” with each succeeding generation in our community. By the way, she had asked Bro. Doug to make sure that one verse of “She’ll Be Coming Around the Mountain” was sung or quoted at her funeral that May Day 20 years ago. He obliged—“Bless his heart!”
