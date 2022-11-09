How can all the following words relate into a similar recipe process in the South or especially in Hurricane? Chocolate. Tomato. Milk. Coffee. Vinegar. Roux. Pumpkin (just kidding). Well, I was looking for our Thanksgiving holiday favorites on Sunday afternoon as Lisa and I were making a list for shopping. Then I noticed some hand-written instructions that had a basic, gravy mix including my all-time favorite-chocolate-made with Pet Milk and Hershey’s cocoa as it was prepared only for special occasions. Now the term gravy is touted by all the cooking shows using varied ingredients. I just call the tomato gravy a sauce or homemade ketchup. Then my friends and my sons’ friends ask if I can make the white, milk gravy like my mom did. No way is the reply that they receive as this was her specialty on a cold, winter’s morn. Next, the secret ingredient for her red-eye gravy was a cup of strong, brewed Folger’s coffee added to the leavings of a pan of country-cured ham grease. Also, vinegar was introduced as a faux apple taste for the gravy for an apple roll that only our great-grandmothers knew how to prepare as guests will look for the apples. Finally, an old friend came by my home for me to taste the roux that she had learned to make at Emeril’s in NOLA in a cooking class. I said that it is either brown sugar or molasses as I guessed the secret ingredient. She was disappointed that I knew. Well, I have been adding brown sugar to my spaghetti gravy now for over 40 years as that son who is a picky eater has to have a sweet taste for him to eat the pasta.
Ersatz has always been a way of Southern life in Hurricane as those old households with 10-15 children knew how to stretch a recipe for their families and to include guests as well with a table laden with the bounty of food sources grown on the farms. By the way, bring on the holidays as one can always ask what’s that secret ingredient? Occasionally, I have been surprised as with a hint of the taste of peanut butter that was supposedly used to thicken the dressing, or it was a joke on me that holiday? Truly, the pumpkin gravy is a jest! When in doubt, you can ask the cook about that special ingredient as you may want an answer or not!
It was a great service at Hurricane Baptist on Sunday, Nov. 6, as those veterans in the congregation were acknowledged. A list of those honored are as follows: Larry Parrish, Michael Spears, Chipper Hicks, Danny Anderson, Dick Caron, Larry Duffer, Zane Hale and Dewitt Stepp. We thank you for your service to our country!
The Senior Saints of Hurricane Baptist traveled to Chattanooga, Tenn. from Nov. 1-3 and included the following: Bro. Philip and Perri Brock, Charles and Freida White, Phil and Nita Robbins, Bradley and Kathy Montgomery, Bro. Greg and Merle Hill, Linda Weeden and Hanna Robbins. The group toured the Tennessee Aquarium, Rock City, Ruby Falls plus shopping in the downtown area. They attended the prayer meeting service on Wednesday night at the church of Bro. Rickey Gravely in Rossville, Ga.
Birthday wishes are to the following for November: Ansley Montgomery, Joseph Moody, Avery Moody, Chris Russell, Mae Garrett, Nellie Robbins, Jeff Dowdy, Cindy Gregory, Susanne Wade, Pakita King, Delores Hicks, Debbie Lundy, Emily Oglesby, Shirley Harris, Barbara Bolen, Ray Haney and Brian Ard.
Ansley Montgomery celebrated her fifth birthday on Nov. 6 with her parents, Brent and Tera, and her sisters, Scarlett and Gracen.
The family resides in the Montgomery family hillside neighborhood at Sand Springs as they have a new home there.
Reannon Hicks of Longview was a member of the Pontotoc Lady Warrior swim team that won State. She is the daughter of Lacie Hicks and the granddaughter of Tim Hicks (Teresa) who keep me posted. Her coach was Zach Gory, the son of Christie Bates Gory, a NPAC graduate of Sherman. I knew his late grandmother, Betty Mabry Bates of Sherman, as well as she played on the State Champion basketball team at Belden High for the late Coach Arthur Norwood in 1953 as his daughter, the late Dotsy Norwood Williamson of Eupora was on the team too. Dotsy then became a coach at Eupora High, and a team there won a State Championship in tennis. By the way, Reannon Hicks was featured on the Pontotoc Progress fall sports’ booklet front page with a photo.
A special salute is to Korean War veteran Charles Stubblefield of Turnpike, who will celebrate his 91st birthday on Nov. 8. When you see him around town or at Walmart, tell him that you appreciate his military service. He deserves our appreciation!
A former Hurricane High School teacher and coach during the late 1950s in our community also celebrated a milestones birthday of 92 as John Grisham is a veteran of the Korean War. He and his wife, nee Joyce Warren, reside at Ingomar. Thank you for your service.
Sunday is ‘funday’ at our house as there is a revolving door from sunrise to sunset at our house as the ‘grandarlins’ are looking for their favorite breakfast or luncheon foods before and following church services. We aim to please as that old advertising gimmick is followed. Some bizarre, food combinations can arise during the weekend as hunting and sports are thrown into the mix as well. Schedules are revised for the upcoming week; so that at least one grandparent or both or the great-great aunt Faye can attend.
The college kids, Sophie and Aden, attend as well. The November calendar is filled and December as well. Goodbye DST and get used to dark-thirty!
Words are just not enough nor adequate to describe the loss of one of our best ambassadors for Pontotoc county, our State of Mississippi, and for our veterans in the US, and for his leadership at the national level in Washington, D.C., as our community mourned the passing of Judge Fred Wicker. His wife, the late Wordna Wicker, was a beloved Pontotoc lady as well as she shared tirelessly with those who sought her genealogical expertise as I was directed on several family queries by her insight and her knowledge. To Ellen and to Roger and to your families, thank you for sharing such wonderful parents!
