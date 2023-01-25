Often, as in a rural area like our hamlet of Hurricane, we forget about the neighborhood fire departments and other county agencies that are providing services to our citizens like the two power associations, water wells, law enforcement agencies, ambulances for the hospitals and FEMA. During the bitter, cold in December and the holiday season, our local fire department as well as others in the area responded to a fire. Via the local grapevine, the first responders said that there was a need for bottles of water for those who were on duty. We had just been to Walmart to restock the supply at our home and had left the extra cases in the truck to take to the cabin. A neighbor took the extra water to the firefighters who were at Horton. Then I thought of all those that were working at the hospitals and other agencies that do not get a break as they are on call to help these citizens night and day. We thank you for your time and your efforts to keep our neighborhoods safe. By the way, there are storm spotters, who keep tabs on area weather, and then they become storm chasers for the crazy, Mississippi weather patterns that can change from a tornado to a snow or an ice storm in hours. Well, I am your unofficial Triskaidekaphobia spotter for the New Year of 2023. You have just lived through the first, Friday the 13th during the weekend, and you will only have one more to beware of in October as these dates are often associated with bad luck. As history often repeats itself, one cannot be too careful as there can be one to three of these day’s a year on the calendar to take caution. Last year, I didn’t remind you as there was only one in May, and I was traveling and trying to keep the driver on guard for road hazards in Texas as some of the speed signs allowed 75 to 85 miles per hour. I was indeed grateful that the eleven hours of the safe journey home was due to the prayers of my family and not to the superstitions of them as I had forgotten the date.
It was great to see our former neighbor, Mr. Clydie McDonald, and his daughter, Teresa, at the South Pontotoc dome as he was watching his great-grandchildren play basketball in the youth league. He had celebrated his 89th birthday on January 13, and three of his children, Lisa Bryant, Scotty McDonald, and Teresa Bagwell, had treated him to dinner at Zuby’s in downtown Ecru. We got caught up on the neighborhood news, and he, like everyone else, was excited to see a Dollar General in Mud Creek Bottom. His families, the Dowdys and the McDonalds, have inhabited the neighborhoods since the early, settlers came. Happy birthday to you, Mr. Clydie, as he has witnessed a lot of changes in the countryside!
There was a collective, birthday cake for the January birthday bunch at Hurricane Baptist as there was a fellowship meal following the evening service presented by Bro. James McDonald, the guest preacher from the Beams Ministries. Bro. Philip Brock was the host for the evening messenger as he was a guest at the Prophet’s Chamber. The honorees ran the gamut from Henry at age 1 to Faye at 90!
Get-well wishes are to the following: Bro. Phillip Logan, Al Britt, Bob Graham, Robert Gilliam, and Lisa Pinelli.
Faye Dillard enjoyed a birthday visit with her cousin, Jimmie Graham Warren, at her home in Hurricane as Jimmie was 88 on December 28. Both are graduates of HHS during the 1950’s and both excelled in basketball and played together a few years.
On Saturday, I enjoyed getting caught up with the family of Johnson and Joyce Grisham as I sat with Carrie and Cory Stout of Ingomar as their daughter, Paisley, played. The Grisham sisters, Rhonda, Lori, Emily and Carrie, had just returned from a winter vacation in Cancun. Also, I was at the games on Saturday due to double-duty enjoyment watching Maggie Hooker play with a West Union team and Harper Hooker playing with a NPAC team as they are two of the three youngest of the granddaughters. Last week we attended for Anna Reese at NPAC, and she will celebrate her tenth birthday on January 25. She had a stellar performance that day for West Union; so, there are some years left for games.
Jeannette and Walter Cook enjoyed a birthday party for a great-grandchild, Avery, and the time spent with Jeffery Hall and his family that day.
Congratulations are to these ICC scholars, who were on the President’s List for the fall semester and who are J.O. Hooker family cousins, Kaitlyn Horton, the daughter of Mandy and Jonathan Horton, and Evan Funderburk, the son of Annalisa and Kevin Munn, were cited for the achievements.
Marvin and Beverly Baker Crossnoe of Lubbock, Texas, sent an interesting, holiday card with a very, popular Croatian background for the couple in a photo op at sunset known as Kings Landing on the TV series Game of Thrones as they toured the country during the fall. I asked her if she was a fan, but she said, “No.” The town of Dubrovnik in Croatia is a thriving, tourist Mecca now for those who watched the series with the seaport as the entrance to the fictional kingdom. Beverly is the granddaughter of the late Willie and Nora Warren, former residents of the Sand Springs area. She and her sister, Attorney Janet B. Durham, also of Lubbock, are still working on the genealogy collection for Texas Tech as they had hired students for the holiday break to scan and catalogue items for the Warren-Graham families that made the westward migration to Texas and New Mexico. We are looking forward to a late spring visit from the sisters as they are bringing their first cousins to our community for a tour.
Sophie Hooker and I enjoyed a holiday dinner in Oxford at Opa’s downtown as we celebrated the end of her fall semester at Ole Miss. She was a Chancellor’s List scholar at UM. We both are facing decade changing birthdays in February and March as I call Sophie and Aden, the trials and the errors, as the first two ‘grandarlins’ are one-year apart, 19 and 18, respectively, and have made interesting travel companions for sure. Then I joined Aden and her grandmother, Diane Cartwright of New Site, in Tupelo for a meal as she completed her freshman semester at NEMCC and received scholastic honors there as well.
It’s so nice to run into former NPAC students as the new fire chief in Tupelo is Kelly Elliott and his wife is nee, Deena Biffle, the daughter of Tommy and Kathy Biffle of Thaxton. The Elliotts move from South Mississippi to Tupelo has all their families enjoying them locally.
A cordial invitation is extended to friends and family of Faye Graham Dillard for a 90th birthday celebration and reception honoring this longtime educator and community leader from Hurricane and Pontotoc County. Sunday, Jan. 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pontotoc Community House, 144 N. Main St., Pontotoc.
This is my aunt, Faye Graham Dillard (the late Roy) of Hurricane and a retired elementary school teacher from Pontotoc City Schools and also was the girls’ basketball coach for Randolph High School now consolidated into South Pontotoc Attendance Center. She taught from 1952-1996 and became a substitute and remedial teacher at the county and city schools then until age 80. She is a graduate of the Class of 1950 of Hurricane High School serving as the Valedictorian, a graduate of Holmes Junior College and was inducted into the Mississippi Hall of Fame in 2011 as an All-Star basketball player from Holmes Junior College, a graduate of the University of Mississippi in Elementary Education, a Master’s degree, and completed her studies with a Specialist’s certification at the university. She is the widow of Roy Dillard and the daughter of the late Bud and Sudiebet Williams Graham of the Hurricane community. Currently she attends and serves as the organist at Hurricane Baptist Church and is also the Chairwoman of the Pontotoc County Republican Party as well as on the Mississippi Governor’s Advisory Committee. Being an avid Ole Miss basketball fan is also one of her favorite pastimes. After completing her high school diploma at age 17, she became an award-winning educator and community leader as she began her teaching career at age 19. Throughout the years she had been involved in education and sports at her schools, her local church, a civic leader and a driving force in the activities of the Pontotoc County Republican Party at age 90!
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.