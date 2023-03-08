 The first days of March brought high winds and then a deluge of rain as over five inches was recorded during this time in Hurricane. As former residents and as well as the current residents can recall that the area known as Mud Creek Bottom, it can become a lake due to these downpours. Often the young or the adventurous fishermen will take their boats to ride in the normally plowed or planted acreages. When it is really high, the boats can cross the highway. A few times during the past spring seasons, the traffic has had to be rerouted due to the flooding. As the calendar days proceed, the countryside is awakening with the blossoms of the white pear or Chickasaw plum trees, the redbuds in fuchsia pink, the wisteria vines in lilac upon its host trees, and the light greens in the forests are beginning to brighten the dull backdrop of the gray tree trunks. So, bring on DST as well as the sunshine as community residents will have that extra light to begin their spring gardens or lawn care following the spring forward an hour for local time on Sunday, March 12. 

