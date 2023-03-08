The first days of March brought high winds and then a deluge of rain as over five inches was recorded during this time in Hurricane. As former residents and as well as the current residents can recall that the area known as Mud Creek Bottom, it can become a lake due to these downpours. Often the young or the adventurous fishermen will take their boats to ride in the normally plowed or planted acreages. When it is really high, the boats can cross the highway. A few times during the past spring seasons, the traffic has had to be rerouted due to the flooding. As the calendar days proceed, the countryside is awakening with the blossoms of the white pear or Chickasaw plum trees, the redbuds in fuchsia pink, the wisteria vines in lilac upon its host trees, and the light greens in the forests are beginning to brighten the dull backdrop of the gray tree trunks. So, bring on DST as well as the sunshine as community residents will have that extra light to begin their spring gardens or lawn care following the spring forward an hour for local time on Sunday, March 12.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Bro. Clifton Waldron, Bill Martin, Patsy Graham, Judy Douell, Bob Graham, Anita Garrett, Hugh G. Turner, Larue Hill, Reba Graham, and Tim Hudson.
Anniversary milestones are to the following for March: Bro. Ronnie and Donna Barefield, 51; Terry and Debbie Norwood, 46; Mitchell and Kristin Spears, 35; and Roger and Terri Smith, 34.
Birthday wishes are to the following in March:
Bear Wood, Sophie Hooker, Lynn Spears, Ronnie Stepp, Brenda Barton, Bradley Montgomery, Mike Chestney, Howard Carnes, Beth Wray, Amanda Tate, Terra Merritt, Trae Smith, Tim Buchanan, Tera Montgomery, Kelsy Spears, Caden Spears, Colton Hodges, Chuck Robison, Callie Stutto, Neva Graves, Zelda Montgomery, Beth Berryhill, Larue Hill, Eldrice Weeks, Azrael Austin, Monna Larson, Sarah S. Garrett, Jenna Steel, Trace Spears, Ali Carnes, Phyllis Wise, Pat Coward, Katherine Coward, Kerri Haney, Randy Jones, James Moore, Miciah Heard, and Danny Robbins.
On President’s Day Harper Hooker and I had a girl’s day out as we shopped in Collierville, Tenn. She planned our day as we were driving to the town and chose Firebirds Grill for our lunch.
Faye Dillard and Sue Morrison of Etta attended the Prentiss County Republican Executive Committee on Monday evening at NEMCC in Booneville. The guest speaker was Secretary of State Michael Watson.
Carolyn Carnes hosted a birthday celebration on Feb, 26 honoring Steve Berryhill, Ashely B. Self, and Beth C. Berryhill. After a festive meal, the family enjoyed listening to those attending as they shared humorous stories and childhood memories about their family history. Attending the party were the following: Howard Carnes, Steve Carnes, Justin, Briley and Annie Self, and the hostess and honorees listed above. Special family guests were Jo Lane Warren and Ruthie Garrison.
The Senior Saints of Hurricane Baptist Church enjoyed dining at Zuby’s Cafe in Ecru as a delicious buffet was enjoyed by the group on Thursday, March 1. Bro. Philip Brock is the pastor.
Special birthday wishes are to our granddaughter, Sophia Grace Hooker, who celebrated her 20th birthday on Monday, March 6.
On Saturday, March 4, she was one of the 76 contestants at the Parade of Beauties for Most Beautiful at the Ford Center on the Ole Miss campus. She is a sophomore, a member of the Success and Leadership team, a Chancellor’s List scholar, a student in the Nursing program, and KKG sorority. She placed in the top 25 beauties, and we were thrilled at her poise and presence during the afternoon after almost four hours of competition. Then there were ten, and the winner was chosen from that group of contestants as that ended the afternoon at UM. Graden and I sent her flowers for the occasion to KKG and for her upcoming birthday on Monday. Others at the event in her honor were the following: Maggie Hooker, her youngest sister; and her mom, Megan Harrison (Jason), New Albany.
Mary Ann and J.B. Quillian attended the Sunday morning service on March 5 at Lone Oak Baptist Church in Kossuth. Their son, Bro. Tracy Quillian (Tabitha), is the pastor there.
We enjoyed the hunting booth of Logan Canterbury at SCI in Nashville, a former resident of Howard, Colo., as the young man has relocated to the Red Ranch Outfitters in Levan, Utah. Two years ago, he was working at Trails End Ranch in Westcliffe, Colo. with his dad, Rob Canterbury. His grandad, Jerry Canterbury, was a friend to the late Lawrence Shettles of Hurricane. Many of the Hurricane elk and mule deer hunters have used Rob and Jerry as guides in the neighborhoods of Howard and Cotopaxi, Colo. during the past 50 years or more.
Banking is made so much easier at the Renasant Bank on Hwy. 15 with the four, new ITM spacious, drive-in windows. Technology is the name of the game today in our society, and Pontotoc customers are enjoying this new addition in front of the bank as this bank has an astounding amount of customers weekly.
