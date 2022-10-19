As the local countryside continues to evolve into a swirl of autumn colors in the forests of the neighborhoods of Hurricane, the hickory trees are becoming a golden color that is enhanced by the late, afternoon sunshine. Another factor that seems to highlight the colors of the woodlands is that of a ‘haint’ blue sky as October progresses.
The color aforementioned is derived from haunt and the ‘haint’ is a dialectal form often spelled or mispronounced colloquially. This version of color is often referred to the blue shade painted on the ceilings of porches of old homes located in the South or even in the southwestern states that keeps the birds or wasps from building nests as legends state that the sky color prevents the porch pests from landing as they are outwitted by the sky blue and keep on their flight pattern.
So the haunt or locality is skipped in the process.
It seems to work as the “mud daubers” will not bother to build on the ceilings. Modern haunt stories use the old superstitions of days of yore as the residents of the Hill Country of North Mississippi still follow the advice. As October begins to wane, the ‘haint’ blue will not matter on the porch ceilings as an early frost is predicted in our hamlet.
A note from Carolyn Carnes had the following information for our community: Everyone of interest is invited to a memorial event tour to be held on Oct. 22. The tour will begin at 2 p.m. at the Sand Springs Cemetery located on Hwy. 346 west and then will advance to Todd Road south as the airplane crash site in a nearby pasture on November 10, 1935 involved three residents and the pilot as follows: Henry Graham, Lamon Graham, and Bud Warren; and pilot Dean Falkner of Oxford. A memorial ceremony will be held at the crash site where the young men were tragically killed that day. The Grahams and a Warren, all cousins, are buried in Sand Springs Cemetery.
Rachel Shumaker, the bride-elect of Adams Bragg of Huntsville, was honored with a bridal shower at First Baptist Church on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 16. Those attending from Hurricane were as follows: Verline Stepp, her maternal grandmother, and Faye Dillard.
Those enjoying the car show in New Albany were Graden and Susan Hooker and Lisa and Cade Hooker on Saturday. While there, we enjoyed talking to Larry Lancaster, who is retired from MDOT. He worked with my dad, the late Warren Norwood, of Hurricane for many years. He stated that he and his wife, Vickie, have been busy this fall as they attend the Pontotoc Warriors football games as their grandson, Hayden Kyle, is a senior on the team. He is the son of Jay and Amanda Kyle.
Randle and Joyce Waldron enjoyed an autumn vacation to Disney World and Epcot Center with their family as follows: Regina, Coy and Judson Tutor and Amanda, Byron, Faith and Colton Tate. The group had to leave Florida earlier than planned due to Hurricane Ian.
Faye Dillard treated Sue Spears to lunch at Cracker Barrel in New Albany for Sue’s 92nd birthday.
Chipper and Debra Hicks vacationed in West Cliffe, Colo., recently and visited with hunting guides, Jerry Canterbury and Rob Canterbury, as others from our community have hunted near May Tag Ranch for half a century now.
Gordon sisters, Linda Bell, Kathy Terry and Louise Warren, enjoyed breakfast at Cracker Barrel on Oct. 1 as Harper Hooker and I enjoyed talking to them. They are the daughters of the late Myrtice and Roy Gordon of Buchanan.
