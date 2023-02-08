Looking back on our Hurricane Community’s history of Hwy. 346, I was sent a photo from that era in 1964 of two teens that were sitting on the bannister of the new Mud Creek bridge for the Pontotoc Progress article of the completion of a series of new bridges that spanned the soggy bottomlands plus asphalt from Hwy. 15 before you reached the “miracle mile” of paved road as that only covered the section of houses from Charlie Hale’s hillside home to the area of Hurricane Baptist Church’s old parsonage circa 1950. The “miracle mile” was paved circa 1959; so, it was expanded to Sand Springs Cemetery following in 1960 as that allowed the Thaxton Road traffic to reach our hamlet via Hwy. 6 avoiding gravel. It is the secondary route now as the majority of the residents use the route known as Hurricane Road today to Ecru and the new four-lane. These teens that were in the photo then were Marquetta Spears representing the Hurricane side of the land area, and Betty Swords representing the Shady Grove neighborhood. A notation in the byline was that the Mud Creek region was the site of a Civil War battle of the same name that covered both the Union and the Pontotoc counties’ crossings during that era. It did make the Mississippi history books as well as the Union and the Confederate military records. The fight can be cross-referenced as the Battle of the Canebrakes. The noted Pontotoc historian, the late Mr. E. T. Winston, is credited for the history. He also had a nod to the Native Americans that once inhabited the Mud Creek area and called it “uhlkache” as I assume that is from the Chickasaw dialect denoting “a soggy place” as it is currently.
