An intense cold snap hit “our neck of the woods” last week as from Hurricane to Lafayette Springs is our family’s winter trek daily during the last days of the Hill Country deer season. It is projected to be just as cold for the final week of January as the temperatures dropped into the ’teens’ and hovered in the 20’s as this chilly weather improved the hunting in this area. Some big deer have been harvested in recent years as a state record was bagged near our camp. Then the local lakes provided the backdrop for the geese decoys on Saturday morning as I wondered if the ice would hamper the hunters. No, the cold brought them back to the cabin early as the thoughts of hot biscuits with locally sourced molasses filled the hunters plates as well as country ham and thick-cut bacon. The cold made for a lazier Saturday morn than normal as the girls that hunt didn’t brave the cold weather until later in the afternoon. Usually there are our eight grandchildren as well as their friends in and out on any given day, but the basketball games and other school activities have slowed their time in the hills since the hectic pace of the holidays are over. Just when I think that there is a break from the hunting, the Sunday lunch bunch got out the designer turkey calls for some practice. It is akin to listening to someone taking their fingernails and raking them against a chalkboard! So I took a ride around the neighborhood to buy the Sunday Daily Journal; so they could stay inside and practice out of the cold weather. ‘Nuf,’ said.
Get-well wishes are to Bill Crouch, Freida Browning, Brooke Hooker, Betty Howard, and Tranny Montgomery.
Birthday wishes in January are to the following: Parker Rose Anderson, Dorothy Brock, Brittany McGee, A.M. Norwood, Jr., Amy Clowers, Sallie Bee Weeden, Faye Dillard, Michelle Richardson, Claire King, and Brooke McBrayer.
Barb and Thad Ross attended the gymnastic competition at the BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo on Saturday as their granddaughter, Swayze Mooneyham, competed. She is the daughter of J.R. and Carla R. Mooneyham. It was good to get caught up with Barb and Thad as we saw them in New Albany dining at the Warehouse on Thursday night. Thad is a graduate of the Class of 1971 of Hurricane High and ICC in 1973 and works for Ashley Furniture in Ecru. He shared that he frequently travels with the company as he attended the Las Vegas Furniture Market. Also he travels to Vietnam and to China for business trips as well.
Bro. Josh Adams and his children, Mallorie, Noah, and Jonah, and his wife, Amber, are avid hunters and often come by to sight their guns at a range. I told them one day that it would be helpful to give me a heads up as I walked into the carport, and I thought that a cannon had been fired nearby. No, it was a .50 caliber, but the noise caught me off guard. So a word of caution would be nice as we all had a good laugh at my scream.
There is a new water well for the Mud Creek Water System that has been named the Bethany Well as it is adjacent to the Bethany Primitive Baptist Church near the Friendship-Hwy.346 exit.
Bill and Charlie Ruth Montgomery of Pontotoc, Betty Coward of Tupelo, and Jeannette Jones of Belden enjoyed lunch at George’s in New Albany on Friday. The group enjoyed riding through the neighborhoods of Macedonia, Rocky Ford, Salem, and Pinedale in Union County. They motored by Smoke Top and Sand Springs Cemetery and on through Hurricane on their return to Tupelo and to Pontotoc. The ladies are all sisters from the family of the late Luster and Delilah Sneed of the community.
Dr. Chuck Harding of Washington, D.C. was recently at Hurricane Baptist for the Sunday morning service. Dr. Harding serves as a Baptist missionary to the U.S. Capitol. A special guest at the Monday service was our Mississippi Senator Kathy Chism, R., as the ladies of the church had a great lunch for those that attended.
Faye Dillard attended a baby shower for Kayla Edwards at the home of Tammy Montgomery (Dr. Steve) in Pontotoc on January 23. She is Tammy’s niece and is the daughter of Coach Bill and Kathy Russell.
Graden, Braxton, Harper and I attended two division basketball games thus past week as New Site girls team played Baldwyn and won. Aden Hooker had a photo featured in the Baldwyn newspaper from the game on January 20, and several people called that they had read the article as well and sent our family copies. Her senior year is quickly coming to a close as on Friday night that will be the last home game of the season.
Our West Texas Warren-Graham cousins are also battling Omicron and Covid in their towns that we visit frequently. Their hunting camp enjoyed the early season in Mitchell County, but now the neighborhood is quarantined due to the health concerns of the pandemic.
Janet Durham of Lubbock, Texas, called that her uncle, Billy Jack Warren, 94, passed away in Lubbock. He was the son of the late Willie and Nora Warren, former residents of Sand Springs, and early settlers of Tahoka, Texas. Bill’s grandparents were the late Lewis and Ara Warren.
Our oldest granddaughter, Sophie Hooker visited on Sunday afternoon as she was on her way to Ole Miss. She is a freshman at the university, and Sophie was a Chancellor’s list scholar for the first semester.
James and Nora Lynch of Oxford attended the morning services at Hurricane Baptist on January 23 with their grandparents, Nellie and Lynn Robbins.
Some new businesses that are being built on Hwy. 346 or Hurricane Road are the new Costa Mexican Restaurant in Ecru and a Dollar General store for the Mud Creek area near McLaughlin Road exit.
The recent weather system is referred to as a “cold wolf” moon by Native American folklore. I think that the closest animal that we have to a wolf is the coyote that has become plentiful in area bottom lands. When I was a child, I wanted to travel to Texas to see an armadillo and to see a coyote. Both animals are seen on a daily basis in Hurricane now. I now loan my old “coyote” coat that I bought during a western craze some 40 years ago to the granddaughters as it still looks great. Furs never go out of style regardless of the animal!