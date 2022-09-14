Purchase Access

The harvest season is right on schedule in Hurricane as the “Harvest Moon” was ushered in on Sept. 10 and the fall equinox will be the official date on the calendar for the season on Sept. 22. Area farms are cutting hay and are beginning to pull corn plus the Hill Country woodlands and the flat-woods timber in the countryside are beginning to show a variety of colorful hues that are golden yellows, oranges, and reds. Another sure sign of the autumn season is that the Wise Farm announced their upcoming Agri-Tourism events on the corner of Shady Grove Road-Hwy. 346. Check out the dates on their social media page or the flashing sign there at the intersection. Really, the wake-up call for me that autumn is here is that an early morning drive to NPAC with the ‘grandarlins’ had a flock of geese arise from our property’s lake in a squawking and erratic pattern for awhile until the “lead honker” corralled his proverbial ducks into a perfect vee formation heading due north. Yes, it’s definitely a cool tinge of air in the early mornings now. So, I came back home, got a thermos of coffee, and sat on the dock to watch for the bald eagles that often enjoy the area too.

