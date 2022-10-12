What’s in a name? Arkansas Black. Northern Spy. Granny Smith. Golden Delicious. York. Yes, my thoughts and family menus change with the seasonal fruits and the nuts of autumn as it is often called “Indian Summer” in our hamlet as the golden sunshine and the milder temperatures tell one that the holidays are on the horizon in our beloved community of Hurricane located in the heart of the Hill Country of North Mississippi. A look at old, family recipes involving fresh apples and black walnuts, pecans or hickory nuts plus the blend of spices featuring nutmeg, allspice, or cinnamon for the cakes, pies, and for the best cobblers ever that are baked in seasoned, black skillets of varied sizes and depths are the tried and true that even the ‘grandarlins’ are beginning to request pans for their own kitchens. Some of those skillets, kettles, wood-fired stoves and wash pots used for stews or for killing hogs arrived here with the early settlers of the 1836-1850’s settlements; so that’s a testament to several generations of good cooks in the neighborhood as well as to their passing along their best baking and cooking practices. By the way, The Apple Lover’s Cookbook by Amy Traverso is worth the read or for use as it covers the best choices for pies, cakes and even for your snacking enjoyment for the autumn apples. So enjoy the harvest’s bounty!
Anniversary milestones are to the following couples: Danny and Diane Benjamin, 58; Bro. Lee and Bonnie Graham, 52; Dr. Eric and Jill Frohn, 18; Larry and Olivia R. Mink, 12.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Bro. Doug Jones, Lisa R. Crouch, Kay Graham, Mike Graham, Martha Hicks, Johnny Douell, Mona Weeden, Bill Montgomery, Dewitt Stepp, Selena McGregor and Harry Swords.
Birthday wishes for October are to the following: Nathan Crouch, Bill Montgomery, Anna Grace Lunn, Scott Hale, Marty Graham, Patsy Graham, Shelly Carnes, Jerry Graham, Oweda Todd, Thelma Todd, Steve Carnes, Carolyn Carnes, Ames Spencer, Granger Werner, Tim Spears, Ginger Jones, Janet Perkins, Dr. Billy Ray Sneed, Chris Sneed, Billy R. Sneed, Jr., Sara K. Garrett, Sarah H. Garrett, Anita Garrett, Melissa Montgomery, Tammy Montgomery, Kim House, Rhodes Patton, Rodney Akers, Colton Moore, Layne McLaughlin, Ethan McLaughlin, Lisa King, Marilyn Weatherly, Seth Sutton, Emma Robbins, Ann Russell, Katie Knight and Hazel Pearson.
Auden Walker celebrated his third birthday on Oct. 2 with his family on vacation on 30A in Florida, a popular beach destination for the family as follows: Beth, Brandon and Ayven Walker, Jeff and Lori Williams, Mike Williams, Marley Williams, Spence and John D. Herring.
A summer feature in Room to Room magazine was that of the newly renovated home and a newly built section of Chase and Madison Hale‘s residence on Todd Road near Sand Springs as it was the former home of her great-grandmother, Inez Todd Robison. The couple recently celebrated their first anniversary in August. She has a job as a Speech Language Pathologist at BMH-UC following her graduation from Ole Miss, and Chase is a CPA.
Anna Grace Warren, a senior at West Union, was a guest speaker at the Orchard in Tupelo as she told of her career-oriented goals at the forum for Imagine the Possibilities that is funded by the Toyota Wellspring and the Create Foundation. She is the daughter of Stephenie and Phil Warren and the granddaughter of Jimmie S. Warren, all of Hurricane.
Lara Leigh Gaston of Calhoun City celebrated her fifth birthday on Sept. 23, and her great-grandmother Lou Russell Gaston celebrated her 82nd birthday on Sept. 25. Prior to this, Lou and her family, Susanne, Clay, Barney and Lara Wade, enjoyed the homecoming at Union Nazarene Church located in the Old Union community. The guest preacher for the event was Bro. James Huey Rutledge, a native of Hurricane. Guests for the service were Annette Smith, the sister of Bro. Rutledge, and her daughter, Teresa, attended. It’s a beautiful drive to the church during the autumn season as the cypress trees are along the roadside as you cross the Russell family twin lakes to the entrance. Just take Benjamin Road almost to the Lafayette County Line, and then take the lane to the right at the sign for a scenic, autumn view and a well-kept church and cemetery grounds.
Kim and Scott Mercer moved to Hurricane recently as they now are neighbors to her mom, Delores Hicks, and to her grandmother, Melba Jean Burchfield, on Thaxton Road.
Autumn and Asher Brents, 6 and 4, are waiting patiently for their swimming pool to be completed at their Cane Creek Road home. Hope the sunshine stays warm for their inaugural dip!
