Winter officially began on December 21 on the calendar in Hurricane, but mostly it has been warm days of sunshine throughout the holiday weekend. That “snow moon” on Christmas Eve-Eve was picturesque on the drive across Mud Creek bottom; so I checked the weather via my cellphone that showed a 10 percent chance for a “White Christmas” as lots of folks had plans at their families’ homes for the traditional country breakfasts or brunches plus the noon meals or the evening dinners all had a taste of the South featuring ham, turkey, seafood or prime rib steaks running the gamut of the festive table settings. “Desserts” spelled backwards is “stressed” and that adequately described the sideboards that I viewed from Cane Creek in Hurricane to Little Kettle Creek in Lafayette County and back home again on Sunday to our Tywhiskey Creek farm in Shady Grove that reads the Flatwood on the GPS. So those assorted cakes, candies, pies, cookies, and puddings made the bountiful choices a tad difficult. By the way, Little Debbie Christmas tree snack cake factory has solved their dilemma of too many leftovers at the end of the holiday season as they are making an ice cream with pieces of the snack cakes in the product. Let’s be optimistic with this new business strategy and hope that they won’t make all those unsold pumpkin snack cakes from Thanksgiving into ice cream too.
Anniversary milestones are to the following for January: Dan and Barbara Benefield, 59; and Hunter and Morgan S. Williamson, 10.
Betty Stubblefield and Katie Taylor toured the home of Bob and Barbara Gardner on Holly Lane to view theIr Christmas holiday decorations at Old Union.
Shane and Susanne Montgomery of Cherry Creek had their lawn and the interior of their
home decorated with her Christmas Gaylord Collection as Larry and Clarenda Parrish and Bradley and Kathy Montgomery enjoyed a holiday dinner there.
Nora and James Lynch of Oxford attended the morning service at Hurricane Baptist on December 19 with their grandparents, Lynn and Nellie Robbins.
Stephen and Caroline Brents and their children, Autumn and Asher, hosted the Bud Graham family descendants at their home on Cane Creek Road North on Christmas Eve with Faye Dillard, Freida Browning, and Susan Hooker and their families attending.
Bill Crouch and his family enjoyed a holiday dinner with John and Lisa R. Crouch at their home in Hurricane on Christmas Day as those from the families of siblings Tim, John, Susan, Ronda, Wonda, Lisa, and Lynn attended as well as from the families of their brothers, the late Roy Crouch and Kenneth Crouch. His grandson, Bro. Roy Crouch, III, preached at the evening service at Hurricane Baptist on December 26. Special music was presented by Bro. Crouch’s wife, Rachel, and their children, Lydia, Titus, and Issac, all of Ellisville. His aunt, Lisa Crouch, attended with his family.
Sue Spears hosted a Christmas Day brunch at her Beautifully decorated home near the old cotton gin for her children, Mike and Marquetta, and their families. Marquetta and Lynn Spears had co-hosting roles as well. Then Sue had her Ard family siblings, Bill and Terrena, join the group later in the day for their annual gathering rotated by the three Ard siblings. By the way, Sue celebrated her 91st birthday this past autumn season and is the vibrant and beloved elder of the Spears-Ard families.
Coach Zane and Glenda Hale enjoyed their Christmas Day breakfast with their children, Terri and Scott, and their families attending at their home. Ainsley Hale, a student at MSU, was home for the semester break.
One of the unique lighting displays for the holiday season on Shady Grove Road is on the lawn of James and Peggy Hall as they have a vintage, two-tone red and white, El Camino for the focal point.
Freida Browning and I visited the Sand Springs cemetery during the late afternoon to leave floral tributes and enjoyed a brief chat with Ray and Kerri Haney of Pontotoc, who were on the way to Kay’s home on Graham Road for Christmas Eve dinner.
Patsy Graham enjoyed having her sons, Sammy and Jody Sewell, at her home near Hurricane Baptist for Christmas. A special visitor was her young grandson, Caden, who enjoyed the spending the night with her.
Ed, Pamela, Jordan, Jayce and Julie Morgan of Hurricane enjoyed a holiday dinner in Hernando with his mom, Nelda Burchfield Morgan. Emilee and Greg McClure of Mobile, Alabama, and their four daughters, Marilyn, Nora, Alice, and Ella Claire, visited earlier during the holiday season.
Dr. Daniel Robbins of New Orleans enjoyed a holiday visit on December 26 at the home of his parents, Phil and Nita Robbins on Robbins Loop, who had their children, Phillip and Hanna there as well as Courtney, Jack and Emma Robbins.
Chipper and Debra Hicks enjoyed an early season holiday seafood fest at their home on Thaxton Road for their three children, LaRonda, Brandie, and Chet, plus their families.
Texans visiting with Dick and Celia Caron were Keith, Lindsay, and Landry Erwin of the Metro area near Dallas. Also Landry’s grandparents, Renee and Donald Barefield, enjoyed Celia’s holiday dinner as well.
Another year has quickly passed in the community and the New Year looms upon the horizon of 2022! It’s time for that ‘Hoppin’ John to be cooked on January 1!