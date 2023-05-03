May is always a transitional month for the spring weather to advance to warmer days in the Hill Country of North Mississippi. In our own hamlet of Hurricane, the countryside can attest to the fact that it is definitely the time that the prior Native American population or the Colonial settlers deemed the “Full Flower Moon” or the “Corn Planting Moon” as our current, area farms have begun to prepare the fields as several families have tilled their properties in a generational succession since 1836. A rich heritage left by those early settlers has that legacy of their labor and a work ethic in farming that continues to flourish in the community in 2023. A way of rural life continues “Full Circle” in old Esperanza. By the way, the journey last week through Fort Smith and the old Indian Territory in Oklahoma and across the panhandle of Texas into New Mexico brought to mind of the families from Hurricane that made these journeys and settled those states, and then thankfully of my own ancestors that returned to their ol’ ‘Sippi’ homes as our state was once called that by these hardy and industrious pioneers.
Birthday wishes are to the following for May:
Autumn Brents, Jett Lorick, Myla Stubblefield, Ella Claire Lorick, Ferrell Garrett, Will Frohn, Brandon Walker, Brook Roach, Pam Bramlett, Gina Warren, Rigged Bullard, Carolyn Warren, Ruth Hale, Al Jones, Emily Rayburn, Donna Shumaker, Ricky Caples, Shelly Rogers, Joseph Haney, Danny Anderson, Ladurl Grisham, Beverly Cummings, Danny Williams, Floyd Sills, Blake Spears, Jewel K. Owen, Betty Coward, Brent Spears, Buffie Butler, Kellen Garrett, Ricky Ferguson, Betty S. Pierce, Denise Crawford, Scarlett Montgomery, Nora Lynch, Mary-Colston Warren, Jacob Moody and Thomas Quillian.
Anniversary wishes are to the following for May: Walter and Kathy Richardson, 52; Barry and Karen McLaughlin, 41; Stephen and Caroline Brents, 18; Chase and Lakyn Owen, 5; Bro. Easton and Suanna Smith, 4; Collin and Georgia Finch, 1.
The ladies of Hurricane Baptist Church enjoyed the Ladies Conference at Bethel Baptist Church in Walls on April 28-9. Mrs. Perri Brock served as the HBC group leader, and those attending were as follows: Nita Robbins, Hanna Robbins, Lisa Crouch, Greta Moody, Kathy Montgomery, Freda White, Cortney Robbins, Barbara Ross, Linda Weeden, Emma Brock, Merle Hill, Terri Duffer, Katie Russell, Lori Benefield, Lisa Pinelli, Terra Montgomery and Helen Carver.
Belated birthday wishes are to a special girl in Madison as Grace Golden, the daughter of Chad and Karen, was 12 on March 4. A recent guest in their home was Kay R. Graham of Hurricane. Also, she visited with Rick and Pat Richardson, who live in the same neighborhood as the Goldens. Grace’s grandfather, Rick, celebrated a birthday on April 30.
Phil, Phillip and Jack Robbins enjoyed family time in northern Kentucky as the men were there to hunt turkeys.
Dick and Celia Caron enjoyed watching their young great-grandsons, Maddox and Avitt, play youth baseball in Houston, Texas, as their dad, Bro. Wesley Barefield, is their coach. Their mom, Lori, also attended. While in Texas, they visited with another great-grandson, Landry Erwin, and parents, Keith and Lindsey of the Dallas Metro area.
