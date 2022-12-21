The fragrances of the holiday season are one of my favorite ways to capture the holiday spirit with evergreen boughs and wreaths in our home as well as cinnamon scented pine cones plus the spices like cloves and star anise. I have even bought myrrh and frankincense to see what they were like. Also the fresh-baked cookies of the holidays are the perfect way to capture ginger and vanilla smells as they let the ‘grandarlins’ know that there is an icing bowl in the kitchen that is ready for them to scrape clean with a spatula. All the “kith and kin” in our hamlet of Hurricane basically have the same Christmas Eve or Day traditions with the younger generations adding their own spin to the celebrations as I was told during Thanksgiving that the teens had been to ‘Friendsgiving’ meals with their peers. It was basically a modern-day take on the traditional potlucks shared by their elders. I was inquisitive and wanted to know what she took to the event. She replied that she went by McDonalds and ordered chicken nuggets as they were requested by the hostess. A girl after my own heart, for sure. I told her that she could have picked up a honey-baked ham or even a honey-baked turkey as they will deliver to your home via FedEx, and it will arrive in its own cooler. Let the Christmas week countdown begin, and maybe these ideas can help your event be stress free! By the way, the tradition of the evergreens for decorations mentioned earlier is that it symbolizes an everlasting life to Christians that one can have as God sent his son for us, and that is the “Reason for the Season” as we celebrate the birth of Jesus. Happy holidays from Hurricane!
