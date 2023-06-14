Father’s Day has always been an important date in the USA as the third Sunday in June is noted on our household calendars as to honor our dads. In our rural hamlet of Hurricane located in the Hill Country of North Mississippi, we, as Southerners, are just looking for an excuse to celebrate these traditional values and the date set aside for those progenitors in our local culture with picnics and potluck dinners and gifts too for the occasion.
We have been taught to honor and respect these men from an early age as each region of our great nation has similar events according to the traditions and to the values of their own heritage. So, enjoy this Sunday with your dad if you still have him in your life. My own dad, the late Warren Norwood, was shared with his son-in-law(often he told as an introductory tale that I was crying when I said that I was getting married, and he saw the groom and cried too as all knew him as a great jokester; so, I could cringe at each introduction), his two grandsons that he adored as he got to see them become adults with their own children as he had lost his only son at age 9, and then the eldest four of the great-grandchildren, who were even smarter to him than the grandsons. One of our last conversations of almost 13 years ago was that even life and the Lord had been good to him during that last year of chemotherapy as he battled multiple myeloma (probably a result of having served with the Occupation Forces in Japan as these soldiers cleaned up Hiroshima and Nagasaki) battling radiation-fallout illnesses eventually during their two years on varied Pacific Islands. His final writing (a homespun poet to the end) was a card that he left propped on the bedside table thanking me for taking care of him while he was sick. His motto was that when life handed you lemons to just keep on going and make lemonade, a cherished drink from his youth as Coca-Cola was too expensive to trade eggs for at the country store. An affirmation of his Faith in Christ was such a blessing at the end of his 84 years of a life well-lived in the Rocky Ford and Hurricane neighborhoods.
Get-well wishes are to Verline Stepp, Dewitt Stepp, Bro. Phillip Logan, Gloria Warren, Bro. Clifton Waldron, Dustin Todd, Carolyn Grisham and James Chesteen.
Anniversary wishes are to the following for June: Jimmie and Pam Lessell, 51; Bradley and Kathy Montgomery, 51; Ronnie and LaWanda Hale, 49; Johnny and Cindy Gregory, 43; Jeff and Sara Helms Garrett, 18; Trevor and Sara Stephens Garrett, 15; Nathan and Abigail Robbins, 8; and Lindsay and Keith Erwin, 8.
Betty Stubblefield hosted a “Ladies Day Out” to Plantersville to tour and a devotional time at Memory Gardens and Farm as guests of Marion Maloney: Those enjoying the day out with Betty were the following: Merle Hill, Linda Weeden, Carolyn Carnes and Freda White. They enjoyed lunch at Danver’s in Tupelo on the return trip.
Sophie Hooker and Judd McGee were part of a fishing team that placed second at the Sardis Lake Tournament for hand-grabbing the big catfish on Saturday, June 10.
Linda Weeden enjoyed a birthday dinner on Sunday, June 4, at the home of Kestry and Amy Clowers on Hale Road, and the guests attending were the following: Thad and Barbara Ross, Chad, Callie and Eli Ross, Malaydyn Maldonado, Ginger Stonehouse, Karlei Clowers, Lexi May, Gabe May, and Adam, Cathryn, Kadence, Miles and Kingsley Dillard.
On June 1, Mildred Dowdy Kidd (the late Gerald) of Pontotoc celebrated her 98th birthday. The Kidds were graduates of Hurricane High during the early 1940s. She is the daughter of the late Milt and Nana Mae Buchanan Dowdy of Shady Grove.
The “I scream for ice cream” signs are out at the Wise Farm complex on Shady Grove Road. Just in time for the summer season as it begins next week. By the way, the tomatoes are looking great underneath the greenhouses.
I hate to say that I told you so, but I keep telling my fishermen in Hurricane to beware the snakes on the lakes and the rivers. Yes, it can happen! Just check in and see the damage that those fangs can do. ‘Nuf’ said!
Kellen Garrett celebrated her 7th birthday on May 6. Due to the rainy weather, the celebration was held last week at her parents,’ Sara and Trevor’s home, on Thaxton Road. There were 25 children attending from her first-grade class from New Albany City School as well as 20 adults in her family. The kids enjoyed a water slide, trampoline, piñata and other activities during the party. A “Bee” themed cake and ice cream and yellow decorations were enjoyed by the honoree and her guests as well as hot dogs, chips and drinks. A good day for the fun and the sun finally! Grandparents are Ferrell and Anita Garrett and Gloria Kent of Ohio.
It was a big day at Shady Grove Baptist Fellowship Hall on Saturday, June 10, as the family of the late Julius Berry and Willie Turner Hill had a reunion and around 200 people attended. Next week, a feature on the families that participated will be in the column. It had been 30 years since their last reunion. Sharing the eldest spotlight were the following: Lois Kidd Hill, 100, and Larue Mooneyhan Hill, 93, both of Shady Grove.
Ella Kate Hooker and Grant Martin of West Union enjoyed a day of water sports at Smith Lake on Saturday with Cade and Lisa Hooker and the younger children, Wilkes, Anna Reese, and Maggie. Also enjoying the lake were Madison and Chase Hale of Hurricane. By the way, Madison and Chase are featured in a TV ad for “Room to Room Furniture” in Tupelo as they renovated the home of her late, great-grandmother, Inez Todd Robison, and now reside there and bought their furnishings from that store as newlyweds.
Finally, I received photos from the West Texas relatives as the cacti are blooming again as their region has had quite a bit of rain this spring. I enjoy the varied and bright colors of the cacti blooms amid the mesquite groves. It had been a drought for over two years; so, the landscape is really beautiful now along the Colorado River.
