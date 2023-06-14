Father’s Day has always been an important date in the USA as the third Sunday in June is noted on our household calendars as to honor our dads. In our rural hamlet of Hurricane located in the Hill Country of North Mississippi, we, as Southerners, are just looking for an excuse to celebrate these traditional values and the date set aside for those progenitors in our local culture with picnics and potluck dinners and gifts too for the occasion.

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you