As the spring season evolves, the countryside is becoming a verdant green as the hardwood trees are changing weekly in mid-April. The abundant rainfall has the local fields and the pastures with patches of wildflowers bringing a myriad of pastel colors to the Hurricane area. The lawn season has begun with a flurry of activity in our area of North Mississippi as neighbors are busy mulching their shrubbery and also taking an inventory of the loss of many of them due to the extreme, cold weather that hit our community in December. Also, the purple martins have returned to our hillside home as we have learned that the birds are great insect catchers as we have the traditional, white gourds and the condominium style of birdhouses that provide these chattering magpies housing. Waiting on the hummingbirds’ arrival next as the cool weather has kept them away. By the way, a special thanks to our young neighbors, the Fausts, who rescued me and the lawnmower as I got to close to the lake and had to stop just at the edge as it mired in the mud to the deck. A smiling group attached the rope, and I was back to mowing the fishing area again for the family youngsters and for the young-at-heart at Shady Oaks farm. A simple, Native American saying that captured a day of spring sunshine succinctly was “that I feel summer is on the way” as the oral tradition told of warm, summer days ahead on the prairie; so, let it be in the Hill Country too!
Get-well wishes are to the following: Terry Daniels, Waymon Treadaway, Brad Sullivan, Mike Spears, Debbie Roberts, Bro. Wayne Logan, Betty Pierce, Sue Spears, and Hawkins Logan.
Enjoying the Easter holiday weekend in Orlando at Universal Studios were Ben, Marian, Kaydence, Khloe and Kacey Holcomb as it was a Christmas gift from Marian’s parents, Kim and Danny.
Bro. Kerry Nelson and other preachers from our vicinity cooked for the storm volunteers in Amory on Friday. Bro. Philip Brock, the pastor at Hurricane Baptist, assisted with the volunteers.
The family of the late Bill and Bobbie Crouch of Hurricane enjoyed their traditional celebration on Easter Sunday at the Hurricane Community Center in memory of their parents. Those represented were the following: Tim, John, Susan, Wonda, Ronda, Lisa, and Lynn as well as those from Roy, Jr., and Kenneth’s families.
Our West Texas turkey report on the Colorado River had the locals excited as one of the exotic ranches had sponsored a big game hunt, and supposedly, the animal had on a tracking collar. That would be a fright to meet in the mesquite and cactus groves as the usual wild hogs create a hazard as well as the rattlesnakes plus the scorpions that we were introduced to last year. Mercy!
Hats off to the Pontotoc SO for the leadership and the personnel who supervise the litter patrol for our county! Just take care driving by as they bag the trash that many thoughtless people dispense on our local Hwy. 346 and other roads as well. Let’s be considerate and do our part by finding a garbage can as it really is noticeable in the areas where there is not a litter patrol. Thank you!
Maggie Maguire Hooker celebrated her eleventh birthday on April 17. This is our granddaughter that had open-heart surgery at two-months old and again at two-years old. Today, she is an active fifth grade student at West Union and plays basketball in the youth league. There were many churches and many prayers from family and friends in Pontotoc and Union counties during that time for her as well as cards and gifts to brighten her hospital days at LeBonheur. A yearly checkup with the doctor who is known as the “Baby Whisperer” on their TV commercials always has our family’s attention.
Jeannette Sneed Jones (the late Rivers) of Belden celebrated her 91st birthday on April 17. She is a graduate of the Class of 1950 of Hurricane High and was the Salutatorian. Her parents were the late Luster and Delilah Williams Sneed and surviving siblings from a vibrant family of ten are the following: Dr. Billy Ray Sneed, Charlie Ruth Montgomery, and Jo Coward.
Birthday wishes are to Kay Richardson Graham (the late Bernard) for April 13 as she is an octogenarian now. She was Miss Hurricane High of 1961 and a good basketball player back in the day. She enjoys the softball games of her granddaughter, Lacie Kay Simmons, a sophomore at NPAC.
Patsy C. Graham (the late Reid) shared that her niece, Lucy Cochran, was an outstanding softball pitcher and also a strong bat as well on the East Union High School team. The next week I read the Gazette feature for the team, and this young lady is an eighth grade student.
Cade and Lisa Hooker attended the New Albany Spring Gala last week. Then Cade traveled to Tennessee for a successful turkey hunt as he celebrated a forty-something birthday on April 19.
Faye Dillard treated Graden and Susan Hooker to Seafood Junction on Thursday night. Then Faye and I enjoyed lunch at Tallahatchie Gourmet on Tuesday in New Albany. Old teachers are just enjoying their retirements.
Bro. Doug Jones and his son, Mark, enjoyed a spring trip to the Smoky Mountains. I keep in touch with the Joneses in Pontotoc as they were once our neighbors in Hurricane.
