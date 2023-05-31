June is just “around the bend or the corner” as it is an example of the dialect of many of our local color expressions of the Hill Country region in North Mississippi. As the month of May is ending on a dry note, the farmers in our hamlet of Hurricane are racing against a planting deadline for crops as the spring season has been so rainy. As you drive around the countryside, you take care as tractors and other support equipment, or the vehicles transporting seed and fertilizer follow closely moving from field to field. By the way, Memorial Day has been set aside in the USA to honor those fallen heroes that served their country admirably. It’s also an honor to attend the local ceremonies to show respect to the veterans. It’s been a way of life in the South for many generations, and it shows the patriotic spirit and the support of our citizens to the men and the women who served in our Armed Forces. Put out those flags—Mississippians!
On May 22, Addie Faust, the daughter of Will and Laura of Shady Grove, celebrated her eighth birthday with her family. On May 11, Nora Lynch of Oxford, the daughter of Jay and Jessica, celebrated her eleventh birthday. They are the great-granddaughters of Larue Hill (the late Charles). Also, Nora enjoyed a celebration on the Oxford Square with her young friends.
Landon Faust, the son of Will and Laura Faust, was one of the area teen delegates for the North East Power Assoc. to Jackson during the legislative session earlier in the spring.
Get-well wishes are to Faye Dillard, Merle Hill, James Chesteen, Dewitt Stepp, Betty Graham and Bro. Phillip Logan.
June birthday wishes are to the following:
Bo Barefield, Braxton Hooker, Jack Robbins, Glenda Hale, Dewitt Stepp, Betty Pierce, Reena Buchanan, Mike Bain, Jake Leath, Ryder Leath, Phil Warren, Bro. Clifton Waldron, Bro. Easton Smith, Bro. Wayne Logan, Paul Moore, B.J. Moore, Landon Kidd, Lee Hill, Jack Ezell, Charlie Ruth Montgomery, Mitzi Russell, Linda Weeden, Rhett Russell, Ashley McGee, Brad Mayo, Tonie Russell, Kathryn Henderson, Jonathan Gregory, Adam Gafford, Cody Lorick, Joyce Grisham and Lisa Bryant.
Hats are off to Mr. Dewitt T. Stepp, who is a U.S. Army veteran and also the eldest one of the military men at Hurricane Baptist Church, that served our country. His service was in Germany during the 1950s. He will celebrate his 89th birthday on June 4.
On last Saturday as it was a day of sunshine, a young grandson, Teegan Quay, who was born during the winter, was introduced to the Hurricane Store’s daily group on the front porch as proud grandfather, Ted Quay Graham (Lynn), had him out and about in the community. Colt sent a photo of Ted and Teegan to my phone, and the baby is a handsome boy. A time-honored ritual in our small community is to take those first grandchildren to the country store as often they enjoy a hand-dipped ice cream cone. Teegan also visited with his aunt, Lisa Crouch, as well as his mom, Abby, did.
Bro. Philip and Perri Brock traveled to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, last week for their 20th wedding anniversary. They enjoyed the scenery and the wildlife in Yellowstone National Park also. There was still snow on the hiking trails in the park as it had been very cold.
Congratulations are in order to Sophie Hooker as she was a Chancellor’s Honor Roll scholar for the spring semester at UM. She enjoyed a Florida vacation following the semester’s end.
Graden and I enjoyed a turkey hunt in Shelbyville, Tenn. It is located on the Cumberland Plateau south of Nashville. It is also known as a Tennessee walking horse Mecca. I always pick up the local magazines when I travel, and I was pleasantly surprised to see that Pam Russell of Randolph had a stellar ride and a win earlier in May with her championship horse. Also in the photo with Pam was her husband, Larry Russell, a native of Hurricane.
Braxton Hooker and Sophie Hooker are tied at three birds each (Merriam, Eastern and Rio) on their way to a U.S. Grand Slam title in the sport. They have to bag an Osceola in Florida next spring; so, I see a hunt forthcoming there. Their Pop, Graden, has the U.S. Grand Slam already and is one bird away from an international title. He has to travel to the Yucatán Peninsula or to Argentina to bag an oscillate turkey as he has bagged his Ghoulds in Chihuahua, Mexico. So, he’s one bird away from a World Slam Championship as he currently holds a Royal Title. It should be an interesting spring as I’m their mascot.
Folks, thank a veteran! Buy him or her a meal for their military service! It’s great to be an American!
