With the official start of spring on our calendar in our hamlet of Hurricane, there is an air of “aah” as we’ve made another winter of crazy Mississippi weather from the lows of near 0 degrees during the beginning week of the winter season that lasted for the holidays and then some record highs in January with 80 degrees making the news locally. On Monday morning, March 20, there was a freeze warning with lows in the 20s and a rime of frost on the vegetation as well as the rooftops as I took the ‘grandarlins’ to the local schools that are back in session following spring break. Even those that traveled south during this time reported that the wind on the beaches contributed to cold weather that was braved by the teens only. Hopefully, the early Easter season in April will bring the warmer temperatures to our community as the farmers will begin their spring planting as well as the gardeners will begin their produce acreages. It’s a rural way of life in the Hill Country of North Mississippi as now even the locals are getting in on the flower markets with tried-and-true floral bouquets of the old South to sell at designated venues that are seasonal in our surrounding, small towns. By the way, at our local country churches and homes, old photos shared by the late Glover and Lily Spears family, showed an al fresco dining table scene on their lawn with a floral bouquet for the table provided by Miss Rosie Sneed, as “Little Rosie” presided over the floral tributes at Hurricane Baptist as well. It was this lady’s niche in our community for a long and well-lived life of Christian service. Thanks for the photos as the memories of years gone by in Hurricane brought to mind that the great heritage of our local neighborhood is the hospitality shown to “Kith and Kin” in our “neck of the woods.”
