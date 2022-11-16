As the autumn progresses in Hurricane, the sights of the seasonal colors in the hardwoods continue to change as a deep-freeze on Monday morning took a toll on the golden hickory trees that are now a dull brown. As I have been preparing for the holiday next week, my thoughts turned to the first Thanksgiving meal that was recorded by the colonist Governor William Bradford in “Of Plymouth Plantation” in the state that is known as Massachusetts today. As they were in a strange land, the settlers were not familiar with the local foods that the Native Americans were offering as the following: beans, squashes, and corn or better known as the “Three Sisters” to the First Americans that they added to their daily diets of venison, wild turkey, ducks and geese plus shellfish. Nuts and wild fruits could also be added to the menu on that day as well. By the way, I have a primitive grinding stone with its sister flat rock that I always display for the younger ‘grandarlins’ and let them see how difficult that it would be to pulverize dried corn into meal for a pan of cornbread. I am definitely grateful that I am shopping at a modern grocery chain as it would not be as clean a food source as the even the later mill stones were that the early Americans used to make the meal by a water source or by animal power at a mill. Then the thought of the phrase “true grit” came to mind as I have decided that these early settlers did indeed have this attribute as our gleanings were thicker than modern-day cornmeal plus the rock left its own debris during the grinds. So too much nostalgia for the good old days of grinding corn or wheat by hand could really turn into a workday to prepare bread for a Thanksgiving feast!

