(Intended for last week)
Six members of our family from Hurricane enjoyed a hunt to West Texas as our quest for wild hogs and turkeys south of Colorado City with Steve and Debbie Graham was to be an adventure that will not soon be forgotten for the youngsters as well as the adults as three generations of Warren-Graham relatives traveled. Do not let the men in your family limit the luggage for a family vacation as we were loaded with gun cases, rattlesnake boots, electric bikes for hunting, backpacks, turkey decoys, food and water, ‘camo’ with winter or spring motifs, turkey calls, hats, snacks for six, our regular clothes for sight-seeing, and ammo.
In the words borrowed from a granddaughter’s text that summed up the menageries as the “Clampets are going to California...” suffices. “Enough,” said.
We were welcomed on Monday, May 9, with a record high of 110 degrees at the camp on the Colorado River at Noel Farm, which is next door to Spade and B4 Ranches, some of the largest in the state. I arrived later that night as Roger and Dayla Graham of Sweetwater took me to the campsite via a Wrangler Jeep. Some of the things that we weren’t prepared for were as follows: Scorpions on the prowl and only one hunter bitten, bull snakes in the bunkhouse or equipment storage areas, a latrine, the drought-stricken countryside, an almost dry river, a wildfire burning along I-20 at Eastland exit; a dust storm, and recently fire-riddled mesquite groves plus the cacti were drooping in the torrid heat instead of the normal spring blooms.
Due to the drought, only one turkey was bagged; so we continued our journey to the north and went to Lubbock via picturesque hamlets like Flat Top Mountain, Spur, Guthrie and the 4-6 Ranch featured on TV’s Yellowstone, and Matador.
Our Warren family there, the granddaughters, Beverly Crossnoe and Janet Durham, of the late Willie and Nora Warren, former residents of Sand Springs, provided farms and ranches that could be accessed east or west on the Llano Estacado and the Caprock lands, the last Comanche domains of Chief Quannah Parker. While in Lubbock, we toured their Baker-Warren families warehouse that is used for their genealogy and the recording of business information, an art gallery, and family relics, to be shared with The Southwest Collection at the Texas Tech Archives and Museum upon completion, a gigantic undertaking as it involves homesteaders to Texas circa 1894-1904.
Most of these people left Pontotoc County, Mississippi; so many of our community residents are part of this family‘s story. I am as well as other kith and kin from Pontotoc, Thaxton, Hurricane, and Lafayette Springs are contributing interviews, documents, photos, and memorabilia for the archives. By the way, we were given a private tour of the Texas Tech Museum by the archivist and the official Historian for the State of Texas, Monte Monroe.
It was an impressive tour as this historian “walks the walk” as it was evident of his devotion to the preservation of the “Gone to Texas” exodus including our ‘Sippi’ kin including the lore, the legend, and the legacy of the Chickasaw Cession settlers.
Those traveling to West Texas on May 15 were the following: Graden and Susan Hooker, Cade and Sophie Hooker, Wilkes Bradham, and Braxton Hooker, all of Hurricane. We traveled on to New Mexico, and the others returned via the 4-6 Ranch in Guthrie and then enjoyed the Stockyards and Cowtown of Ft. Worth plus riding a longhorn bull as part of the parade’s festivities there. So as the old country song declares that “I’ve seen miles and miles of Texas,” and we did!
Congratulations are to Madison Carnes Hale as she graduated from The University of Mississippi with a Master’s in Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders. Madison will be working as a Speech Language Pathologist at BMH-UC in New Albany.
Those who attended the Ladies Conference at Bethel Baptist Church in Walls from Hurricane Baptist Church as well as their guests are as follows on April 29-30: Perri Brock, Merle Hill, Kaelyn Hill, Emma Brock, Nita Robbins, Dorothy Gates, Hanna Robbins, Courtney Robbins, Lisa Crouch, Gabi Anderson, Jean Logan, Jennifer Chestney, Molly Miller, Kara Miller, Hannah Horton, Meredith Horton, Jerri Conlee, Kathy Montgomery, Beth Conlee, and Greta Moody. The theme of the conference was the following: Head to the Mountains - Finding God’s Presence.
Adam and Cohen Stubblefield enjoyed a late spring turkey hunt to Nebraska as the young hunter, Cohen, bagged a Merriam.
Cade Hooker and Ingomar hunters W. C. Grisham and Cory Stout hunted for Merriam turkeys in Kansas and bagged the hybrid birds.
Birthday wishes are to the following for May:
Danny Anderson, Riggen Bullard, Denise D. Crawford, Gina Warren, Michelle Sutton, Betty Coward, Jan Cayson, Blake Spears, Jewel Keith Owen, Buffie Butler, Brooke Roach, Brent Spears, Sally Nelson, Thomas Quillian, Ruth Hale, Ricky Ferguson, Carolyn G. Warren, and Carolyn Logan.
Faye Dillard attended the luncheon hosted by the Pontotoc Women’s Republican Party Club at the National Guard Armory for the soldiers on Sunday, May 15.
Featured on Channel 9 news last week due to the infant formula crisis in North Mississippi and beyond was mom Cailee Yielding and her son, Charlie Hall, who is the son of Gunner Hall and the great-grandson of Chipper and Debra Hicks of Hurricane, who told of the search for supplies of formula that young parents are facing in their neighborhood.
Our hearts were saddened at the passing of Wanza Graham, 95, the widow of Bob Graham of Loraine, Texas. Her services were at First Baptist Church of Loraine on Monday, May 9. Interment was in Loraine Cemetery. Survivors include her five children and their families of West Texas as follows: Dewayne Graham, Brenda Linam, Debby Carlock, Diane Hughes, and Glenda Hemphill. The Grahams were often in Hurricane for the Warren-Graham Reunion. Two sisters-in-law also reside in Loraine as follows: Doris Graham and Shirley Graham.
Larry and Clarenda Parrish attended the morning services at the Cowboy Church in Thaxton as their granddaughter, Emme Thompson, the daughter of Kurt and Trudie Thompson of Smoke Top, was one of the honorees for her upcoming graduation from the Class of 2022 of SPAC. Paternal grandmother is Charlotte Thompson of Friendship.
Kay Graham enjoyed Mother’s Day Sunday with Ray, Kerri, Joseph, and Kelsey Haney of Pontotoc as they treated her to lunch. On Sunday, May 15, she attended the church services at Friendship Baptist Church as Kelsey Haney is a senior at Pontotoc High School’s Class of 2022, and the seniors were honorees on the program of the congregation.
Abram Anderson, the son of Danny and Gabi Anderson, celebrated his first birthday in the community on April 20, and his older sister, Parker Rose Anderson, attended.
Well, who’d a thought it that a new Dollar General opened on Hwy. 346 while we were on the great American road trip to Texas. Hurricane’s own Channel 1 reporter sent a FB message and video to boot that we missed the opening of the store on Friday. I asked for a weather report as this retired USPS mail carrier concluded with a summary of another three inches of rain in the Mud Creek-Flatwood store’s neighborhood. Watch out, John Delusic on Channel 9, as your job may be in jeopardy! I told you folks earlier that town was moving right on out to Hurricane soon!
Congrats are to Harper Hooker on the NPAC Honor Roll and to Maggie Hooker on the West Union Honor Roll as the ‘grandarlins’ reported for their happy for the year’s end. Let the summer games begin.