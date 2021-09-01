The first of September was ushered in with a tropical storm system in the Gulf of Mexico that is impacting the weather in Hurricane and other North Mississippi areas as well with heavy rain and tornado threats. Looking back at our community’s history as it was once named Esperanza, it is a fact that there have been several storms that helped change the name to Hurricane as the New Prospect Baptist Church was renamed in 1940 following a storm to Hurricane Baptist as a new, two-story brick building replaced the white, wooden structure that was built during the 1880s. Then 50 years ago in 1971, a tornado totaled the brick school that housed the elementary and the high school students in two building wings that was connected by a spacious auditorium. So we know our weather patterns well in the Hill Country neighborhoods that make up the community. A storm house or the modern safe rooms built now in new homes are a given. Newcomers to the community are admonished to go to the storm shelters built by the fire station and behind the church if there is a weather advisory. By the way, the younger generations in our family all enjoy sleeping at the cabin on a rainy night as it is soothing for them to hear the rain on the tin roof. Not me, my first reaction is to jump straight up in a panic searching for a raincoat and a flashlight hastily when I hear the first raindrops splatter on the tin. This panic is brought on by the memory of all the tornadoes of 18 years in Hurricane spent at my grandparents’ old, Victorian-era farmhouse with a tin roof as the entire family wanted to be closer to the wakeup caller. My Granny Graham would holler, and a lot of feet would start running as she was our weather alert system for some 96 years including those that she was taken in a wheelchair to the cellar. So stay tuned to those weather advisory notations and take them seriously! The life that you save in Hurricane may be your own!
Birthday wishes are to the following for September: Roger Smith, Lisa S. Hooker, Jo Lane Warren, Sherry Warren, Sue Spears, Marquetta Spears, Betty Howard, Warrene Weeden, Brooke Hooker, Rita Hill, Phyllis Hooker, Lisa H. Kidd, Bro. Doug Jones, Greta Moody, Morgan Williamson, Lou Gaston, Quinn Quillian, Annette Rutledge, Knox Poe, Luther Webb, Thad Ross, Bro. Ronnie Barefield, Chad Heatherly, Bill Ashley, Eli Brock,
Bro. Philip Brock, Issac Brock, Whitt Russell, Nate Richardson, Clarice Burchfield, Mitzi Robbins, Emily Russell, Jodie Heatherly, Sam Dowdy, Adam Stubblefield, Jala Ross, Koby Logan, Melissa Montgomery, Shane Montgomery, Trudie Thompson, and Jennie Oglesby.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Mason Montgomery, Melissa Montgomery, Andrew Montgomery, Chet Hicks, Glenda Hale, Bill Martin, Bennie Martin, Lou Ann Martin, Bob Gardner, Hugh G. Turner, Reba Graham, Dewitt Stepp, and Verline Stepp.
Keith, Lindsey, and Landry Erwin of Texas were in Oxford for the Carnes-Hale wedding at The Jefferson on Aug. 21 as Keith Erwin was the soloist for the ceremony. Keith is a member of the Erwin Family Gospel Singers from Texas. His wife is the granddaughter of Dick and Celia Caron of Hurricane. Lindsey’s parents are Donald and Renee C. Barefield. All the family enjoyed getting together during their weekend here. Lindsey and Landry returned to the Metro Dallas area via jet as Lindsey teaches school. Keith Erwin continued traveling also by private jet to Kentucky as his Erwin family sang at The Ark, a new theme park featuring a replica of Noah’s ark.
The older generation of grandparents and of a great-grandmother were very much a big part of Madison Carnes-Chase Hale’s wedding in Oxford at The Jefferson on Aug. 21. Mike and Lynn Robison Spears, the maternal grandparents of Madison, made our family feel especially welcome as well as her paternal grandmother, Carolyn Warren Carnes, all of Hurricane. Then her nonagenarian great-grandmother, Sue Ard Spears, shared special memories of the bride, Madison, with us. The groom was represented graciously by his paternal grandmother, Wanda Tubbs Hale, also of Hurricane. Also a nice memorial nod to those deceased grandparents were acknowledged with a floral-covered cross as you entered the reception area as well as photos of all the families’ wedding photos on display of the following: Parker Alexander Carnes, grandfather of the bride; Alvin Carthel Hale, grandfather of the groom; and Mr. and Mrs. Claude Marion Faulkner of Longview, maternal grandparents of the groom.
Enjoying an afternoon of water sports at Sardis Lake were the following families on Aug. 28: Adam and Brandy Stubblefield, Whit and Terri Gillespie, and Cade and Lisa Hooker. Ella Kate and her friends, Riley Bright, Sadie Cobb, and Kylie Ann Jumper, enjoyed the afternoon surfing too as Ella Kate celebrated her 14th birthday.
Sophie Hooker and Braxton Acey of Ole Miss enjoyed Sunday dinner at our home on Aug. 29. I called Faye and Freida for Ella Kate’s birthday celebration with red velvet cake and a large pan of brownies on the menu. By the time of their arrival, they enjoyed cake only as the hot pan of brownies were gone. A few others had come by to eat that I had forgotten about; so they laughed that the featured desserts were nonexistent.
A special thanks to a Warren family relative, Jill Frohn of New Albany, who shared a box of 1800 photos and other family memorabilia that she had found at an antique sale. I had seen some of the photos, but some were a real treat as they included several families that had moved on to Texas. Finally, I have started that book that’s been on the back burner for years. These will be an authentic entry of old photos for Esperanza, Pinedale, Rocky Ford, and Philadelphia families.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Martha Cannady of Athens, Texas, who was the wife of Bro. Doug Cannady, a former pastor of Hurricane Baptist Church from 1964-5. Mrs. Cannady passed away on Aug. 13, 2021, and her husband, Bro. Doug, passed away then on Aug. 18, 2021. Survivors include their children as follows: Sherry and Garry, who once resided in Hurricane, and their youngest daughter, Candy Kay, who was born after the family moved to Texas. Terry Cannady, a son, who also lived in Hurricane, is deceased and was a Vietnam veteran. The Cannadys’ interments were in Athens, Texas.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Michael David Mercer, 30, of Hernando, who was the son of Leigh Ann Jumper Mercer(the late David Mercer). His grandparents are Peggie Nix Jumper and Attorney Harold(Dona)Jumper of Booneville. Great-grandparents were the late Winnie and Jewel Wallace of Pinedale. Some of those attending the funeral services as follows: Donnie Jumper, Carlton Wallace, Katherine Henderson, Michele Thompson, and Sharon Hendrix, all of Etta; Olivia Rosentreter Mink, Booneville; Ricky Bryant and Gary Bryant, both of Memphis; and Debbie Jumper Lundy.