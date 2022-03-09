Spring weather seemed to reign supreme last week in Hurricane as residents enjoyed some record-breaking weather of 80 degrees plus for two days in early March. The golden sunshine was just so nice as my thoughts turned to the garden bedding plants, the seeds for the watermelon crop, the limbs and the leaves removal from the lawn and the driveway, and the trimming of shrubbery.
A note to myself about DST that will begin on Sunday, March 13, was that the annual spring forward on the clock an hour was to be ignored until my normal routine slowly adjusts into the longer daylight hours; so, I have discovered to carry on with my usual chores and to just use my cellphone for the correct time. The kitchen clock will be changed as this is the hub of our household’s activity and due to last fall’s experiment of deciding not to fall back on the bedroom clock; so, I wouldn’t fret about losing or gaining an hour of sleep twice a year. Problem solved.
So just breeze into the spring season on March 20 in our Hill Country region of North Mississippi or elsewhere as on March 13 do not adjust your clock to the bureaucrats DST mandate. A lot of sleepless tossing and turning can be prevented for some weeks by following the “beat of your own drum” as the old folks would say. I am most thankful for those commonsense progenitors in old Esperanza as everyday life was lived from sunup to sundown. That’s OK if you are retired!
Verline Stepp (Dewitt) enjoyed a birthday luncheon as Ronnie and Debbie Stepp of Oxford treated his mom for her on February 26. Renee Stepp of Pontotoc came by on Saturday night with their dinner and also a gift for her aunt.
NPAC beauty pageant winners for Most Beautiful at NPAC with Hurricane Montgomery family ties were the following seniors: Liz Hale, first alternate and the daughter of Chris and Alisa Hale, and Brooke McBrayer, third alternate and Most Photogenic and the daughter of Crystal and Stephen McBrayer, Friendship.
Bro. Philip Brock, the pastor at Hurricane Baptist Church, presented the opening prayer for the Mississippi Legislature on Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. Those attending with him from Hurricane were the following from his family: Perri, Issac, Emma, Addie, and Eli Brock, and his mother, Dorothy Brock. Our sympathy is also extended to this family as recently his father and the husband of Mrs. Dorothy Brock, Bro. Malcolm Brock, passed away at his home in Hurricane. Also surviving children of the elder Brocks include the following: Rachel Hutchins, Mike Brock, and Stephen Brock and their families.
Swayze Mooneyham of Saltillo enjoyed a competition in Memphis on Saturday, Feb. 26. She is quite an accomplished, young gymnast as she’s competed in several Southern states. Her mom, Carla Mooneyham of Saltillo, and her grandmother, Barb Ross of Hurricane, attended.
The red roses in the sanctuary of Hurricane Baptist Church on Sunday, Feb. 27, were in memory of Charlie and Margaret Gooch Hale, longtime residents and co-owners of the T.J. Hale Cotton Gin during their business years. The memorial tribute was from their daughters as follows: Donna Barefield, Betty Stubblefield, and Lisa Kidd and their families.
Mary Graham of Turnpike celebrated her 93rd birthday on February 23 and is the mom of Kathy Montgomery (Bradley) of Hurricane.
Faye Dillard treated Sue Morrisson to lunch on Feb. 23 for her birthday at Tallahatchie Gourmet in New Albany.
Completing the end of February birthdays are as follows due to the short days of the month: Libby Claire Moore, Anna Brooke Sullivan, Merle Hill, Verline Stepp, Bennie Martin, Linda Martin, Betty Stubblefield, and Greg Graham.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Margie Warren, John Crouch, Jimmie S. Warren, Helen Manning, Bro. Ronnie Sutton, Carolyn Barefield, and Ted Graham.
March Birthday wishes are to the following:
Lynn Spears, Sophie Hooker, Mike Chestney, Bradley Montgomery, Howard Carnes, Ronnie Stepp, Carrie Martin, Beth Wray, Misty Jenkins, Amanda Tate, Buck Buchanan, Terra Merritt, Trae Smith, Tera Montgomery, Colton Hodges, Kelsey Spears, Caden Spears, Chuck Robison, Callie Stutto, Larue Hill, Beth Berryhill, Neva Graves, Zelda Montgomery, Eldrice Weeks, Monna Larson, Trace Spears, Azrael Austin, Jenna Steele, Sarah S. Garrett, Ali Carnes, Phyllis Wise, Ali Carnes, Katherine Coward, Pat Coward, Randy Jones, James Moore, Miciah Heard, Kerry Haney, and Danny Robbins.
Our family made the trek to the Coliseum in Jackson for the state semifinals and attending as follows with New Site vs. Lake: Graden and Susan Hooker, Faye Dillard, Sophie and Ella Kate Hooker, Brooke, Braxton and Harper Hooker. It was the season-ender for Aden Hooker as the cliff hanger continued until the final two minutes of the game as Lake won. Our hearts are with senior Lily Whitley who went down with a knee injury near the end of the first quarter and didn’t return to the game due to this. In a recent game Lily scored a school record breaker of 50 points as she outscored the other team Palmer by her performance. The team had a great year as they were 27-10 at the season’s end. The other senior for the Lady Royals was Lindsey Dickerson. A note of interest that we gleaned from the radio broadcaster was that this was the 15th season with over 20 wins each year. The 2021 Class 2A State Champions we’re replaced with Lake High for 2022. We have enjoyed the past four seasons and extend warm wishes to the seniors as they go to college fall. Hats are off to Coach Byron Sparks and to the Lady Royals for this year’s outstanding season.
Congratulations are to Ella Kate Hooker who was selected as Most Beautiful at West Union Attendance Center for the junior high students.
We have enjoyed Texas relatives from the family of the late Willie and Nora Hallmark Warren of Tahoka, Texas. The ladies were in Hurricane and Pontotoc County due to family research that they are presenting to Texas Tech as part of their southwestern history project of Lubbock, Texas. Attorney Janet Durham and her sister, Beverly Crossnoe, who is a retired teacher, also of Lubbock, worked tirelessly scanning documents and photos for their genealogical research for a week in Mississippi.