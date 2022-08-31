Purchase Access

As autumn approaches in Hurricane, I thought of the storm systems that often hit our hamlet with tropical winds and rains and spawning tornadoes from the Gulf Coast of Mississippi that is a threat from June 1 until Nov. 30 each year according to the World Meteorological Center (WMO). That’s a long season for one to keep boots, an umbrella, a flashlight, and a raincoat with a hoodie conveniently located in one’s bedroom. Yes, it’s definitely long enough for a batch of baby, brown recluse spiders to hatch and then take over the afore mentioned storm supplies. The talk around the community has been that the brown recluse is already on the prowl and so soon after a heavy, snake-infested summer as well. Take the time to shake those items before you get ready for the storm shelter or for the modern safe room built inside homes. Then there’s all those names for the storms alphabetically arranged and feminine derivatives since 1953 as that was 69 years ago (I know). Finally, in modern times due to our society’s need for equality for everyone in our land, the year of 1979 included masculine names to show fairness that men can also raise cain (Southern expression for trouble-making) too. Once again, we have our First Americans or Native Americans to thank for their word “hurakons” translated aptly describes the “power of a great spirit” that commanded the winds; so, their term was adapted by the Spanish and then the English in the region for the storms. So now you see how “Esperanza” translates to “hope” in Hurricane for better fall weather in the  continuing season. By the way, the really, terrible storm names of the past are retired as the WMO agreed that residents do not want to live through two Katrinas. 

