With the thought of the spring season becoming a reality on March 20, I realized that as Mississippians we did adhere to the practice of counting the seasonal changes due to the family’s hunting seasons as the youth turkey hunt began last week for the grandchildren. We get a summer break, but the fishing in that season has the family traveling to several states in the South to catch a big catfish by ‘noodling’ or catching with their hands in clear, murky and even in the somewhat questionable waters that can contain alligators as well. So the anticipation of the fall season brings on the dove hunts in Hurricane and in the North Mississippi counties surrounding us as I really think that the host farms just want to put summer behind them and have friends over to celebrate with a cookout of the doves as an occasional crisp, fall morning will lift your spirits after an August of relentless, scorching heat. Then our own cabin goes into overdrive to prepare for the early deer season and then continues until the winter duck hunts wind down the deer seasons. All is on schedule as we have hunters that prepare for their favorite seasons by the calendar and by the choice of their favorite hunts as with the DST change on Sunday, March 12, our community and our family as well truly live by the hunting season’s calendar “everyday by the sun” each year in our beautiful, Hill Country region.
Birthday wishes are to the following for March:
Morgan Burchfield, Weston Crouch, Roger Graham, Millicyn Litton, Kaydence Dillard, Remi Mooneyhan, June Kidd, Kinsley Burchfield, Audrey Horton, Katherine Spears, Jonathan Horton, Alana Spears, and Bradley Montgomery.
Enjoying an early spring visit with Bro. Wesley, Lori, Maddox and Avitt Barefield of Houston, Texas, were Dick and Celia Caron as the Texans came to their Hale Road home in Hurricane.
Lynn Spears (Mike) was treated to Costa in Ecru by her grandchildren on March 9 for her birthday as follows: Chase and Madison Hale of Hurricane and Caden and Kelsy Spears of Pontotoc. The twins, Caden and Kelsy, will celebrate their 16th birthday on March 30. It’s so nice when these grandchildren can get their driver’s licenses as well as my own.
It was great to talk to Bro. Ronnie and Donna Barefield in New Albany on Saturday as they were at the ballpark with Jack Barefield, their youngest grandson from Ripley. Their older grandson, Bo, plays with the high school golf team at Ripley High; so they attend his functions.
The family of Chipper and Debra Hicks as follows: Anthony and Brandie Leath, LaRonda and Joe Shumpert, and Chet and Amanda Hicks and their children attended a rodeo in Arlington, Texas, this past weekend. A great way to begin the school spring break!
Braxton Hooker bagged a big, long-beard at Lafayette Springs during the opening of the youth turkey hunting season in the state as Sophie was there to call the fowl for him. Others there for the weekend at Little Kettle Creek Camp were as follows: Graden and Susan Hooker, Harper Hooker and Judd McGee. The group enjoyed dining at Outlaws in Thaxton. While there, we enjoyed talking to Dexter and Betty Garrett, their son and his family, Attorney Ray and Marsha Garrett of Oxford, and their children as Tori is a student at MSU, and Alexander is a student at North Delta Academy.
Onice Carter attended a book signing at Bookends on South Main Street on Saturday in Pontotoc as Kathy Wile (the wife of Josh), who reside on Robbins Loop in Hurricane, greeted those attending the event. Books featured were Night Visions and Psychological Luck by Kathy Wile. Family connections to the author include longtime, Hurricane merchants, the late Martin and Lily Hearn and the late Woodrow and Gladys H. McNeely, a former schoolteacher at HHS. Kathy is the daughter of James and Carrie M. Conway of Hale Road.
Roger and Dayla Graham of Sweetwater, Texas enjoyed a long weekend in Ruidoso, N. M., at the Inn of the Mountain Gods, a Mescalero Apache resort in the southern Rockies. Roger celebrated his birthday on March 13 and is the youngest grandchild of 29 of the late Fert and Della Huckabee Graham of Loraine, Texas, who once resided in Sand Springs before their move to West Texas. On their return trip, they were to spend the day with their granddaughter, Everly James Von Roeder, and her parents, Wesley and Jordan G. Von Roeder, in Midland. She was born a week before the Thanksgiving holiday of 2023 and has already been skiing in Breckinridge with her parents in February. By the way, I sent old Warren-Graham reunion photos of Roger and his parents, the late Joe and Mary Helen Noel Graham, as a reminder of all the journeys of Roger to Hurricane during the past years for that event. Styles in clothing and hair have changed during the past 60 years as the photos evolved in the rotating of the reunions past and present as well as the old folks versus the youngsters. Time
marches on!
Stopped by for a quick visit with Dock and Reba Graham as they reside on the Ecru side of John’s Creek now on Hwy. 346 and enjoyed Dock’s old tales of the family that I either knew or had forgotten and a couple of stories that I did not know that I wrote down for my X-files. An interesting family, for sure, as tales of the Oklahoma, New Mexico and Texas migrations and the reasons why they left old ‘Sippi,’ Bonnie and Clyde, Prohibition, WWII and the athletes in the Warren-Graham families that resumed their playing days following their military service, the fights, both involving knives and guns, etc., just made my day as the actor Clint Eastwood would say! After several hours, I told them that I had to be back in the school line at 2:50 p.m. By the way, ESPERANZA is becoming a saga.
Community yesteryears-March 2-3, 1945-The school newspaper titled The Hurricane Breeze reported that there were only two young men left in their class, and they were to soon join the war effort. On the basketball news page, the Hurricane girls were the Regional Champions in Oxford and were coached by Mable Norwood Dorsett. Her husband, Van Terry Dorsett, was the boys coach.
