It’s magnolia time in North Mississippi as the delicately, scented blooms send an unmistakable fragrance upon the evening air as well as the sweet-smelling, honeysuckle vines. The purple martins are a chattering flock of magpies as I work on my patio flower pots, and they will scatter and will abandon their gourds if the sound of the lawnmower gets too close to their summer abodes. The birds return each year to our houses for them as they will leave in late summer for a migration to the warmer climes of South America for the winter. Also, the hummingbirds are back home and gathering nectar as their favorite plant seems to be a red honeysuckle and often called “wood vines” by the locals as the tiny hummers work daily flitting from blossom to blossom in a frenzy of buzzing wings. Some of these plants that I pamper are those gleaned from the lawns of varied relatives or from their estates that have become overgrown swaths of forest due to the passage of their lifetimes near old Esperanza as Hurricane was once known. A close call with the long, cold spell in December had me wondering if the tropical, elephant ears were going to recover as I had forgotten to mulch with pine needles after the first frost. I know that they have been moved from some four lawns to my current residence in the past 60 years as I was there for the first one at a home across from my current home on Hwy. 346 as a child. I have shared for over 50 years now and check with fellow, flower folks about their heirloom plants to see if their stock made the polar, winter weather also. A nod to the “Full Circle” of life as the younger kith and kin drop by occasionally and want a cutting of the “Sally Warren Graham family’s pink, running roses” or the “Blind Bob Warren family’s mop-head blue, pink or lilac hydrangeas” as they change colors as the soil ph level dictates their hue. By the way, you know that it is mid-May and a farewell thought to the former bite of winter is that we always have a cool spell called “Blackberry Winter” during the middle of May in the Deep South.
Birthday wishes are to the following for May: Mary Joyce McMillan, Bill Matkins, Kay Matkins, Ashley Gregory and Berlon Quillian.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Dewitt Stepp, Bro. Philip Logan, Margaret Swords, Sue Spears and Lynn Spears.
Gov. Tate Reeves re-appointed Kim S. Bedford of Pontotoc to serve on the Mississippi State Board for Funeral Services. Kim received her first appointment in March 2019 from former Governor Phil Bryant. Kim’s ties to our community include her mom, Mary Thomas Sullivan (Kenny) as Mary was a graduate of the Class of 1969 of Hurricane High. Congratulations are to Kim who serves as Pontotoc County Coroner. The term will run from March 2023-2028.
Linda Weeden of Troy and Barb Ross of Hurricane attended and enjoyed the open homes tour in Pontotoc.
Mrs. Perri Brock was the guest speaker at Emmanuel Baptist Church at Dennis for a ladies conference on May 11. Those attending from Hurricane Baptist Church were as follows: Hanna Robbins, Nita Robbins, Scarlett Montgomery, Lisa Pinelli, Freda White, Brandy Leath, Debra Hicks, Addie Brock, Emma Brock, Linda Weeden, Merle Hill, Terri Duffer, Jerri Conlee and Jeannette Cook.
Faye Dillard and Beth Luther Waldo of Pontotoc attended the Palmetto Fish Fry as the event was to benefit a Veterans Scholarship for Veterans. This is a yearly event in memory of Col. Larry Mims. The group listened to several candidates speak during the afternoon. They also enjoyed talking to Gov. Tate Reeves while there.
Graden and I attended a come-and-go reception in Oxford on May 1 honoring Dr. Earl Stubbfield’s 20th anniversary of excellent dental care at his clinic on Azalea Drive. Those who we enjoyed talking to also were as follows: his wife, Jennie, and his parents, Dr. Earl Stubblefield, Sr., and his mom, Ann Williamson Stubblefield, of the Metro Jackson area. An interesting note is that Ann’s first cousin was the late Bob Williamson of Eupora, who was the husband of my late first cousin—nee Dotsy Norwood, a resident of our community during her elementary school years.
All the Stubblefields enjoy a cabin as a hunting retreat on the same road that we have one in the Lafayette Springs neighborhood. We also enjoy the young daughters, Merritt and Camille, of Earl and Jennie’s when they come by the camp.
Patsy C. Graham shared that her niece, Lucy Cochran, an eighth-grade student at East Union, was named the Class 2A Miss Softball for 2023 as this is the first year that the MHSAA awarded the honor to an outstanding player. Her brother, Ross Cochran, is also a good athlete who plays on the East Union high school baseball team and was mentioned in an article in the Daily Journal as well as I read both articles, too. Congratulations are to the Cochran siblings!
Great-grandparents Bradley and Kathy Montgomery of Hurricane attended the dedication services for babies at the Cowboy Church located at Thaxton Junction on Mother’s Day. Presiding over the services was Pastor Joey Moody as two of the babies dedicated were his and his wife Greta’s grandchildren, Ruth Ann Moody and William Joseph Wiginton. Parents of the babies are Avery and Charlee Moody and Lucas and Valerie M. Wiginton, respectively.
Enjoyed a weekend visit from Aden Hooker of New Site last week as she was a guest of Sophie Hooker of Oxford. She stopped by with her new SUV, a Jeep, as she will be working this summer at Farmers and Merchants Bank after the spring semester ended at NEMCC. Sophie will be working at the new and the second location of MegMed in Oxford following the spring semester at Ole Miss. I enjoyed a lunch date with Sophie in Oxford, and then a lunch date with Aden at Costa in Ecru as we were joined by her New Site family, mom, Bridget Barron; grandmom, Dianne Cartwright; and her younger sister, Johnna Kate, to celebrate.
Sophie Hooker and Judd McGee landed some big catfish like 60 lbs. and 80 lbs. in a spring, ’grabblin’ session at an area reservoir. Cade, Lisa, Wilkes and Maggie went on Friday to try their luck at catching the big fish with their hands. Not for me as I think an “alligator” could be there too!
Sue Ard Spears (widow of Lanion) was honored as the eldest mom (93) at Hurricane Baptist on Sunday as she’s been in the congregation all my lifetime and served as the pianist and also as a Sunday School teacher for many years as well as the hostess for the meals in the fellowship hall.
Graden and Harper Hooker enjoyed dining at Coffey’s and while there, talked to neighbors, Rex Mooney and June Lewis. I missed the weekly outing as I had too much fun on the lawn mower. Last week, Ryder and Jake Leath rescued me the second time at Faye’s on Duncan Creek as their dad, Boy, got tired of pulling me out with the ATV as I sank the mower twice. Thank you to the twins as they were smiling during all the rescues; so I stopped for the day.
I am not complaining about the rain anymore as we were in dust storms in the Texas panhandle and also in New Mexico earlier in the month. It was like driving through a wall of brown dust, and yes, it filtered into the truck. When I got home, a relative sent me a photo of a Texas snow globe—it had been shaken, but you couldn’t see the miniature town inside as it looked like muddy water. I guess it came from Buccees, that Texas tourist trap of a gas station. That’s another story!
