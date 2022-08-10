Traveling to California last week during the first week of August with the oldest two ‘grandarlins’ was an experience that will be treasured for the rest of our lives as paternal grandparents, Graden and Susan, hosted an action-packed week that was planned by Sophie and Aden Hooker, 19 and 18, respectively, for their high school graduation gifts as both will be in college this fall.
As the celebration began with an overnight stay at our home on Hurricane Road, this would allow for everyone to be in sync for the early arrival at 4 a.m. last Tuesday at Memphis International Airport. To accommodate the last-minute details and the ease of handling all the baggage, we opted for the large luggage and minimum small totes. It would prove to be wise choices for the DFW fast-paced plane changes and also at Palm Springs International.
After an almost perfect day of ETAs for the destination, we enjoyed lunch on “The Strip” that was experiencing a heat wave of 118 degrees that day as the cooling misters were in overdrive for the restaurant, but we went for the AC in Antigua, a beautiful island themed restaurant where the appetizer featured was fried squid.
Then the “Walk of Stars” began our downtown adventures amidst the beautiful palms that aptly described the town and then the boutique shopping that would continue for several days and ended on North Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, Santa Monica and Hollywood.
Via the drive back to Palm Springs, the Morongo Indian Reservation in an orange grove at Redlands proved to be a beautiful town, and the Agua Caliente Indian Reservation surrounded by the Sonoran and Colorado Deserts seemed stark and remote due to the hot, white sands and the cacti and century plants with scant vegetation and sparse palm trees.
Just over the San Jacinto mountains at Palm Springs was a short or a long drive of 50 miles or so according to a choice of local highways or the interstate to San Diego Beach. Names like the Baja Peninsula and the Mohave, Tijuana and Mexicali, Mexico, were also within this border region and often in the news with tales of immigrants waiting in tent cities to cross into the USA.
A Native American Market was set up by the Agua on Thursday night in the downtown area with “The Strip” traffic roped off for pedestrians to trade for pottery, jewelry, rugs, blankets and other wares made by the tribe. It was truly a town of the American “melting pot” theory with food choices as we ate at German, Mexican, American, and Caribbean style restaurants (Chick-fil-a and McDonald’s were also our go-to familiars).
By the way, our choice of Hotel California as the Eagles song immortalized...it’s a lovely place...proved to be a small, Spanish inn of casitas, a tropical courtyard and grounds, antique bicycles from the 1960s, a pool with floats and suntan products provided, a hot tub area with cool, water misters surrounded by banana and palm trees and bright Bougainville vines plus the owner was from Tennessee and loved our Southern girls and their accents and bragged on their behavior and manners dealing with their staff for services.
The sister hotel to this one was Palm Riviera, a larger one on the same street, in the Tahquitz River District of the old town. If you are looking for a more modern town, then Palm Desert was our go-to for malls and the Mary Pickford California Theater as we took time for Elvis, the new movie, as the couple’s honeymoon estate is on a tour in the older town featuring homes from the Golden Era of Hollywood stars who traveled to their desert retreats.
Of course, our journey home on Saturday had a snafu of five hours at DFW, but we arrived in Memphis by 9 p.m. to a cheering section from New Site as we deplaned to their applause! I thought for a minute in my travel dazed state and my near-sighted vision that I had missed a basketball game, and the team was there greeting us home. But no, it was just grateful family members as we were safely home as we had had some tense moments during our travels as several calls were received during an active shooting spree in a California town that we had passed by that day.
Now, we are at the touch of a phone for a talk or for a photo in our modern world of technology during these vacations to communicate quickly.
It was a successful day at Turnpike Baptist Church in Saturday, Aug. 6, as blood donors responded to the drive for Selena Montgomery McGregor, the wife of Phil, and the mom of Sami Grace and James Clay (Chloe) and of the late Will McGregor. Selena retired from teaching this past May at NPAC Elementary after a career of 25 years. Then she was diagnosed with leukemia and has been taking treatments all summer at Baptist East-Memphis and now has a break at home. Family and friends showed a tremendous outpouring of support in this community drive.
A benefit at the church that featured a bake sale and other items was carried out during the day’s activities honoring this dear lady and will help defray medical costs. We love you Selena!
Her families from Hurricane that support her include the Brandons and the Montgomerys, and her families from Pinedale include the Gateses and the Robisons. Her parents are Frankie R. Montgomery and the late Bro. Sammie Montgomery, whose last pastorate was at Turnpike Baptist in Pontotoc County. Her mother-in-law is Carolyn McGregor (the late Clay) also of Turnpike. Just good folks!
Congratulations are to Lucas and Valerie M. Wiggington whose son William Joseph Wiggington was born on Aug. 4. Proud Hurricane grandparents are Bro. Joey and Greta Moody, and his great-grandparents are Bradley and Kathy Montgomery of Sand Springs.
Twins, Molly and Mason Montgomery, the children of Bro. Troy and Melissa of Horton, celebrated their seventh birthday on Aug. 7.
The summer revival begins Aug. 22-25 at Hurricane Baptist Church with Bro. Jimbo Seaton of Burnsville, N. C. as the visiting evangelist. Bro. Philip Brock is the host pastor. Call for additional information, 489-1481. The church address is 7975 Hwy. 346, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
There will be a Men’s Fellowship meal at Hurricane Baptist Church on Aug. 19, Friday, at 6:30 p.m. featuring guest speaker, Bro. Ronnie Owens. Bro. Philip Brock is the host pastor.
Get-well wishes are to Verline Stepp, Lisa R. Crouch, Selena McGregor, and Mitchell Todd.
Congratulations are to Haley Stubblefield Stewart, who is the Assistant Elementary Principal at NPAC for the fall semester 2022-23.
Congratulations are to Hillary Jackson Wise, who is the Upper Elementary Principal at NPAC for the fall semester 2022-23 located on Old Highway 15, North.
Reminder to travel safely in the NPAC area located on Highway 15 N in Ecru. Also, other local schools are in attendance as well. It’s always an adjustment period for students, faculty, and those relatives picking up children that are in the school traffic daily as a new school year has begun.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.