“Once in a blue moon” began on Wednesday night, Aug. 30, as the Hill Country of North Mississippi experienced this blue supermoon following sunset. It is deemed a “blue moon” because we began the month of August with a full moon and are ending the days of the month with another one as this was a brilliant display in our neighborhood. The area has not seen one since 2009. As the ‘grandarlins’ and I were driving across Mud Creek Bottom eyeing the moonrise and talking about it, they decided that our photo should be taken over the lake; so, we are doing this for four nights as this is the time that it is the brightest around 9:30 p.m. and to capture the perfect “moon illusion” locally. By the way, it will be 2037 (14 years) before another blue supermoon occurs. They did the math, and one gasped that I sure hope that you are alive then. “Me too,” I replied. When you are young, anyone over 30 is old, I thought, as my own grandparents were ancient at age 12, which is the approximate age span now. The realization of that age difference puts a different perspective on this. Then we completed the drive with laughter and also a history lesson noting that our First Americans or inhabitants of the old Chickasaw lands always had descriptive names; so, it will take us into the Full Corn moon in later September, which will be a harvest moon. Finally, fall is on the horizon!
Millie Cagle Baker celebrated her first birthday on July 12 at the home of her grandfather, Danny Owen, at Byrd’s Creek on Hwy. 346 with her parents, Dan and Jordan, and her older brother, Baker Jordan Owen, 7. Dan and Jordan and youngsters are awaiting the completion of their new home at the old Baker Store intersection.
Betty and Steve Stubblefield enjoyed a weekend trip to Pickwick Lake. The crops are laid by for that short window of time before the harvest begins. It’s been a long, hot summer in the fields surrounding Mud Creek, and that’s a fact as the news media stated that this has been the hottest summer in the USA, or since the records have been kept officially by the National Weather Service.
Asher Browning Brents celebrated his fifth birthday on Aug. 3 with a pool party hosted by his parents, Stephen and Caroline, at his Cane Creek North home. His sister, Autumn Jewel, 7; his aunt Faye Dillard, his grandparents, Larry and Linda Brents of Cairo, and Jaime Foster of Ecru attended.
I enjoyed the fall features for sports in the Progress and the Gazette as area teams, coaches and cheerleaders were photographed for the 2023-4 school calendar year. Those school calendars are a plus for area readers. Hats are off to these newspapers and their staffs for making these exceptional booklets to showcase athletics.
Look around Hurricane and see those people that make sure your churches, community center, fire department, and cemeteries are kept immaculately! It takes a village! So, thank them and have a bottle of water to share.
September birthday wishes are to the following: Lisa Hooker, Thad Ross, Phyllis Hooker, Renee Stepp, Rita Hill, Marquetta Spears, Mary Kate Butler, Sue Spears, Bro. Doug Jones, Annalisa Lunn, Trudie Thompson, Jo Lane Warren, Shane Montgomery, Lisa H. Kidd, Tim Crouch, Abby Graham, Lynn Graham, Brooke Hooker, James Lynch, Sherry Warren, Jodie Heatherly and Donna Butler.
