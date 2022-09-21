It’s finally fall y’all. Those in Hurricane and in the neighboring communities as well are doing their end-of-summer lawn and garden chores. Also, the county and the state maintenance crews for our highways have mown their right of ways; so, it’s a beautiful and scenic time of the year in the Hill Country of North Mississippi as the small, yellow sunflowers are blooming in our “neck of the woods” in the Mud Creek region. The talk of the community has been about the hunting of the velvet buck deer during Sept. 16-8 that has never been allowed before in our state. Then a call from Buffalo Gap, Texas, had the Graham-Noel families back to their annual weekend reunion, and the kin wanted to know how the hunt was as the season was not allowed in their state currently but in states west and north of West Texas. So-so was the answer that I relayed to that group, but the temperatures in the 90s kept it from being ideal hunting weather during the latter part of the day. Nonetheless, it was a great preview of the season to come with the advent of cooler weather in October as the cleanup day evolved into a family cookout and was enjoyed by the young hunters, who realized that this was one of those historical firsts for Mississippi.
Mark your calendars as homecoming for Hurricane Baptist Church will be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, as the congregation will be observing 136 years since its founding in 1886. The regular morning services will be held, a noon fellowship meal, and then the afternoon service will begin at 1:30 p.m. and will conclude the day’s events. A cordial invitation is extended, and the host pastor is Bro. Philip Brock.
Anniversary milestones for September are to the following: Ray and Kerry Haney, 36; and Rachel and J. D. Woodard, 8.
Birthday wishes are to the following for September: Marietta Gafford, Bro. Josh Sparks, Lacie Kay Simmons, Sara Grace Simmons, Jala Ross, Gracen Montgomery, Adam Stubblefield, Penny Logan, Trudie Thompson, and Sam Dowdy.
Trudie Thompson was honored with a birthday dinner at the home of her parents, Clarenda and Larry Parrish, at Sand Springs, on Sept. 18, with the following attending: Kurt, Emme, and Elizabeth Thompson and Drake Steele.
Becky Swords of Columbus played in the River Birch 2-Lady Golf Scramble Tournament and was featured in a photo in the Invitation Oxford magazine for September 2022. She is a retired teacher and enjoys golf and also an antiquing business with her sister, June Harkness, of Shady Grove. The siblings are the daughters of the late L. C. and Hazel Horton Swords.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Faye Dillard, Bro. Philip Logan, Selena McGregor, Dewitt Stepp, and Lisa R. Crouch.
Lillianna Cates of Mantachie High played in a volleyball game for her school at Pontotoc City last week and those in the family of her Pontotoc great-grandparents, Linda Swords Stepp (the late Pete) attended as follows: Linda Stepp, Deb and Lanny Adams, Scarlett and Dean Cates, all of Mantachie, and Renee Stepp. Lillianna also plays softball at Mantachie.
A special thanks are to Jeff and Ruthie Warren of Pontotoc as they provided a new photo sign of Hurricane High School that is displayed on the grounds of the Hurricane Community Center.
A special thanks are to Betty and Jim Pierce of Strongsville, Ohio, that had old photos framed and donated to the collection of Hurricane High School alumni displayed at the Hurricane Community Center.
Faye Dillard treated Brooke Hooker for her Sept. 28 birthday and her family, Braxton, Colt, and Harper, at her Duncan Creek home on Friday night to a great country supper and a cake.
It was nice to get caught up with Terry and Eldrice Weeks and their family as we dined with them during the Pontotoc Ridge Runners Car Club on Thursday night at Seafood Junction. Eldrice is the daughter of the late Clara and Arch Grisham of Hurricane.
