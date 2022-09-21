It’s finally fall y’all. Those in Hurricane and in the neighboring communities as well are doing their end-of-summer lawn and garden chores. Also, the county and the state maintenance crews for our highways have mown their right of ways; so, it’s a beautiful and scenic time of the year in the Hill Country of North Mississippi as the small, yellow sunflowers are blooming in our “neck of the woods” in the Mud Creek region. The talk of the community has been about the hunting of the velvet buck deer during Sept. 16-8 that has never been allowed before in our state. Then a call from Buffalo Gap, Texas, had the Graham-Noel families back to their annual weekend reunion, and the kin wanted to know how the hunt was as the season was not allowed in their state currently but in states west and north of West Texas. So-so was the answer that I relayed to that group, but the temperatures in the 90s kept it from being ideal hunting weather during the latter part of the day. Nonetheless, it was a great preview of the season to come with the advent of cooler weather in October as the cleanup day evolved into a family cookout and was enjoyed by the young hunters, who realized that this was one of those historical firsts for Mississippi. 

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus