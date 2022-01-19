The snow flurries on Sunday threatened traveling in Hurricane as Hwy. 346 was close to icing; so the traffic was slower paced as we left church. The bridges in Mud Creek Bottom are always a threat plus the crossroads area is too busy during the winter weather. A warning to my driver was that the Shady Grove exit would be bad at that time of day also. In a short time, a line of traffic was backed up at the aforementioned intersection as an ice-related accident had recently happened, and the local men were helping with the traffic. As my eyes searched the accident area, I had a sigh of relief as I noticed that two of the vehicles had “all of my little ducks” sitting in the row patiently waiting for the road to be cleared. Then a vehicle with emergency flashers proceeded on their way in the opposite, single lane. That maneuver was successfully completed as the authorities had not arrived. Looking back at the history of our “neck of the woods” has the region called “Auata-achaba” as it was known by the “First Americans” according to a noted historian of the Chickasaw as a single-wide footpath was the gateway to the Mud Creek Bottom. A local legend has that the bridge for the creek crossing was an old-growth white oak tree that had fallen across the creek as the early settlers traversed the marshy conditions in bad weather along the narrow, one-horse road. An amazing feat that the Native Americans accomplished on the path was that they could continue on their ride without getting off their ponies due to the broadness of the white oak. Today and as it was then, the highway is a main westward artery to Union and to Lafayette counties as well as to our community. You can travel to the east now, and a new four-lane adjoins that gateway that sports a red light.
The culture that once inhabited Hurricane still has clues to their lives before the removal to old Indian Territory called IT for researchers. Names like the “Tallahatchie” and “Lappatubby” are part of that evidence located on the old maps and the current GPS as well as the artifacts that abound in the old cotton fields and the old creek runs. So the winter weather has had me perusing the local historical materials that I have gleaned through the years about our part of the Hill Country lore, legend, and legacy in old Esperanza.
Birthday wishes are to the following in January:
Robby Goggins, Willa Kate Stubblefield, Walter Richardson, Cohen Stubblefield, Kurt Thompson, Jaden Ezell, Kathy Montgomery, Trip Benjamin, Anna Reese Bradham, and Danny Owen.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Lisa Hooker, Dewitt Stepp, Jeannette Cook, Cindy Gregory, and Patsy Graham.
On last Tuesday morning, Carmen Heard, whose residence was on Hurricane Bend, was awakened very early in the morning as her house was on fire and two of her vehicles were also burned in the carport. Carmen got out safely! A special thanks are to the Hurricane Fire Department as well as to the other fire fighters who responded from nearby communities. An outpouring of love and concern for Carmen has been a constant reminder of the good neighbors and families that we have in Hurricane during a crisis.
The Stubblefields, Steve, Betty, Adam and Cohen, treated two Hurricane families to Simmer on Down in Dumas as Larry and Clarenda Parrish and Bradley and Kathy Montgomery enjoyed a Friday night dinner there. The men had helped the Stubblefields with the 2021 farm harvest and will soon be back in the fields as the spring season of 2022 looms on the horizon. An interesting note is that they are all related to the T.J. Hale family who started the old cotton gin.
A photo from the Barefield family of Unity, a community located between Ripley and Faulkner, would have been the perfect Christmas card as they had three inches of snow accumulation on Sunday afternoon, January 16. All of the rain washed away Faye Dillard’s snow bowls that were set out to capture her favorite dessert in Hurricane—snow ice cream! My luck would be for a bird’s nest or worse to be in my bowl!
It was good to talk to our neighbors, Bob and Thelma Todd, who were sitting on the Hurricane Baptist Church parking lot as they had listened to the service via the radio broadcast. Once again those that wish to listen to the services are welcome due to the rise in Covid cases in our community. Bro. Philip Brock is the host pastor.
I enjoy catching up with Marquetta Spears of Pontotoc as we always play basketball(replay actually)! Her granddaughter, Mary Kate, is a student at MSU now and is like my older two, Sophie, at Ole Miss and Aden, a senior at New Site High, traveling. A fall photo had her fashionably dressed and in a large airport on the Eastern Seaboard. Similarly, Sophie was in Denver and NOLA airports within one week, and then Aden had taken a flight to Nashville from Tupelo with other friends to shop in that city. A far cry from our school days in Hurricane as some 40 to 50 basketball games a year that kept us on the ground although Marquetta and her dad, Uncle Shake Spears, did have a test flight in Mud Creek Bottom of a vintage plane that he had restored that ended in a crash and also ended their flying days as both pilot and daughter walked away—very relieved and very happy after that solo flight!