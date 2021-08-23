As the last complete week of August days on the calendar begins, the first subtle signs of autumn have started to garner attention in the countryside surrounding Hurricane and other North Mississippi rural areas. A stand of pink surprise lilies on the Crouch lawn caught my attention on Hwy. 346 near the old T &T Feed Mill around the first of the month; so that put it approximately six weeks until the fall season is official. Also on a recent, cooler morning, a flock of geese left Ladurl’s pond flying toward the proverbial south honking and squawking as they aligned into a perfect vee formation as I was on the patio trying to capture photos of hummingbirds as they feed on the frilly, cypress vines with tiny red flowers that just get their growth spurt on as the hummingbirds begin their final, feeding frenzy before their own migration southward during the month of September. Then I noticed a few leaves on the trees and the shrubbery that have started to turn golden, and the sumac will offer its red signals next. Finally, the produce tables at the Wise Farm on Shady Grove Road have loads of watermelons that say our summer season is definitely on the way out; so get ready all you pumpkin lovers as they are still in the local fields. Another “full circle” moment is in the making in the Mud Creek neighborhoods as the thought of the change of the season always gives “hope” in old Esperanza town that we have survived the “dog days of summer” in 2021.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Aric Graham, Bob Gardner, and Andy Robbins.
Madison Carnes and Chase Hale were married in a beautifully decorated setting for their wedding at The Jefferson Place in Oxford on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. with Bro. Philip Brock performing the ceremony. A host of relatives and friends enjoyed the hospitality of the bride’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Howard Warren Carnes of Hurricane, and of the groom’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Kerry Carthel Hale of Pontotoc during the evening. Vocalist for the wedding was Keith Erwin of Texas, and he was accompanied on the piano for two selections by David Harrell of Ripley. Nita Robbins was the pianist for all the other music for the evening nuptials. Following the ceremony the attendees enjoyed the following: a formal dinner, music by the Orpheum Orchestra, the first dance of the bride and groom as well as selected participation of family members, and, of course, the wedding cakes, a vanilla confection of seven layers for the bride, and a traditional chocolate cake one was for the groom. Mr. and Mrs. Chase Hale left the reception in a vintage car as the crowd held lighted sparklers in an arc for them to leave the venue. The couple’s honeymoon destination was Hawaii. Their residence is in Hurricane at 655 Todd Road. Congratulations are to the newlyweds!
It was great to see Susanne Wade of Calhoun City and her mom, Lou, in Oxford as they were dining at Oby’s. They were on their way to Lou’s home as she resides at the former Clay Russell home at Old Union.
Congratulations to Sophie Hooker, our oldest granddaughter, who pledged Kappa on Sunday in The Grove at Ole Miss. it was a sweltering afternoon, but it didn’t hamper the spirits of the young ladies as they dashed down literally by the hundreds to Sorority Row energetic and gleeful for every step of the way. I took the easy way out and found a nice parking spot by the lake and across from Kappa House. All the blue balloons for decorations left one with the impression that this was definitely the Kappa color. The freshman year experience should be interesting at UM.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Helen Winters Sudduth,93, of Coila, Mississippi, who was the paternal grandmother of Lisa S. Hooker(Cade)of Hurricane. The graveside service was at Coila Baptist Church Cemetery with her 81 descendants in attendance. “Mama Helen” was beloved by the five generations represented there. Survivors include the following: Daughters, Margaret Murphree, Marjorie Browning, Carolyn Wiggins, and Linda Goodwin; sons, Billy Ray Sudduth, Robert Sudduth, and Donald Sudduth. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Annie Lott Winters; her husband of 59 years, Oatie Sudduth.
Our sympathy is extended to the family of Annie Ruth McCaine McGregor of Randolph , who was the wife of Gerald McGregor. Annie Ruth was a native of Hurricane, but married in 1962; so Randolph became her home for her sons and husband. She was the daughter of the late Auther and Kate McCaine of Hurricane. Her sister Martha Shettles(Charles)reside at Etta. Childhood friends from old Esperanza attending were Clarenda Montgomery Parrish snd Kay Richardson Graham, both of Hurricane.