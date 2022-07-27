There have been numerous heat advisory warnings in North Mississippi during July; so that’s been the major topic for conversation in Hurricane as the “dog days of summer” just keep on with the biting heat and with the occasional barking of summer thunderstorms in the distance that seem to just add humidity for residents and for our family’s own canine compound that are always trying to find ways to stay cool. A ride by the lake had several of the dogs just sitting in the water calmly with their head above the water while the others were busy digging for a cool spot under the shrubs following the watering by the sprinklers. So take care during the hottest part of the day as you continue with chores on the lawn or in the garden or in the farm fields and also keep cool water out for those pets.
There will be a replenishment blood drive for Selena McGregor at Turnpike Baptist Church on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Selena retired in May 2022 following 25 years of teaching at North Pontotoc Elementary and now has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. She is the wife of Phil McGregor and the mom of Sami Grace McGregor and of James Clay McGregor and also of the late Will McGregor of Turnpike. Her parents are Frankie Montgomery (the late Bro. Sammy) of Etta. You may contact Tina Gregory at Turnpike Baptist for additional information. There will be a bake sale and a T-shirt sale that day also.
Betty Pierce and June Harkness visited with Dorothy and James R. McCord at their Pontotoc home on Thursday night. The ladies are all first cousins from the family of the late Clarence and Nan Swords of Shady Grove. Earlier in the day, they had dined with Becky Swords of Columbus at Harvey’s in Tupelo.
Jeannette and Walt Cook enjoyed camping at Sardis Lake as they fished daily and then enjoyed cooking out at the campground.
Valerie and Lucas Wiggington were honored with a baby shower at the Cowboy Church in Thaxton on Sunday afternoon, July 24. It’s a boy! Grandparents-to-be from Hurricane are Bro. Joey and Greta M. Moody.
Bro. Easton and Suanna Smith participated in a summer mission trip to preach and to assist with those Native Americans on reservations in the great American West as well as those that went from Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Union County.
Get-well wishes are to Verline Stepp, Patsy Graham, Dewitt Stepp, Bob Gardner, and Selena McGregor.
Andrew Montgomery celebrated his 14th birthday on July 12 and is the son of Bro. Troy and Melissa Montgomery of Horton.
Our community was deeply saddened by the passing of Brenda Daniels Bullard, the owner of Bullard’s Grocery in Hurricane. She will be missed by her friends and her family and her daily customers as well. I remember when her parents, the late Lonnie and Maud Daniels, moved to the community and her siblings. She doted on her grandson, Quintin, that she called “Hotdog” with grandmotherly affection and her son, Riggin, and his wife April. She is survived also by her husband, James Bouler, and her stepchildren, Jena and Alan. Her first husband, Travis Bullard, preceded her in death. The funeral was at Hurricane Baptist Church with the interment following in Sand Springs Cemetery.
