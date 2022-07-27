Purchase Access

There have been numerous heat advisory warnings in North Mississippi during July; so that’s been the major topic for conversation in Hurricane as the “dog days of summer” just keep on with the biting heat and with the occasional barking of summer thunderstorms in the distance that seem to just add humidity for residents and for our family’s own canine compound that are always trying to find ways to stay cool.  A ride by the lake had several of the dogs just sitting in the water calmly with their head above the water while the others were busy digging for a cool spot under the shrubs following the watering by the sprinklers. So take care during the hottest part of the day as you continue with chores on the lawn or in the garden or in the farm fields and also keep cool water out for those pets. 

