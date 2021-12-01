As you know that I am always bragging on the good folks in our community as the local churches took their annual gifts of fruit baskets during the Thanksgiving holiday to neighbors in the surrounding hamlets of Hurricane. Then I left for a few days and upon my return on Saturday night, I was astonished at the number of homes that were sparkling in full, holidays lights, wreaths, and beribboned as well that would rival any Easter bonnet on Fifth Avenue. Well, I had an inkling that this was going to happen as I noticed the early birds being busy prior to Thanksgiving Day around their lawns as I passed by. Personally, I refuse to touch these Christmas trimmings until “turkey” day and the “Egg Bowl” are over. Well, I am going to forgive these “sneaky” citizens and enjoy and admire their holiday decorations in dazzling sights as envy is not in my vocabulary. So drive on out to our “neck of the woods” to view via Highway 346 or Thaxton Road as “tis the season to be jolly...”. How quickly another holiday season has arrived!
December birthday wishes are to the following: Emme Thompson, Michael Williams, Elizabeth Thompson, Lisa R. Crouch, June Ezell, Coach Zane Hale, Dick Caron, John Crouch, Ted Graham, Brenda Bullard, Perry Heatherly, David Heatherly, Rita Treadaway, Miriam Staten, Regina Smith, Justice Williams, Anna Logan, Liz Logan, Bro. Joey Moody, Luther Webb, Marshall Pardee, Jim Harrison, Stephen Brock, Emily Oglesby, Tony Richardson, Freda White, Rhonda Kenny, Seth Kidd, Danny Russell, Brandy Stubblefield, Chris Ross, Stephanie Breedlove, Bobbie Hale, Jimmie G. Warren, LaRhonda Shumpert, Jennifer L. Chestney, Josh Dowdy, Alice Swords, Delores Hicks, Chet Hicks, April Barefield, Shandra Graham, Scotty McLaughlin, Ellie Moore, and Shea Hudson.
Anniversary milestones for December are to the following couples: Bro. David and Leigh Barnett,31, Colt and Brooke Hooker, 14.
Get-well wishes are to Lynn Spears, to Lou Gaston, and to Cade Hooker.
The annual Hurricane Baptist Bible Conference themed “Pressing On” will be held on December 12-15 as we celebrate 59 years. The schedule for Sunday is 9:45 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. There will be no morning service on Monday, but services will be held at 2:00 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Times for Tuesday and Wednesday services are 2:00 p.m. - noon and on the nights beginning at 6:45 p.m. All meals will be served in the fellowship hall for the congregation and their guests. Featured evangelists are as follows: Bro. James Jones, Bro. Brian McBride, Bro. Randy Sutherland, and Bro. Ricky Gravely. Some on-site lodging is available. Please call Bro. Philip Brock at 662-489-1481 for additional information.
Ed, Pamela, Jordan, Jayce and Julie Morgan of Esperanza Road enjoyed Thanksgiving Day dinner with his mom, Nelda Morgan, in Hernando. Ed and his family reside at the late James and Geraldine Burchfield’s homesite.
Colt and Braxton Hooker hunted during the Thanksgiving school break at Whitetail Heaven Outfitters in Kentucky. Then they journeyed over to Kansas for a duck hunt with Rio serving as their retriever.
Abby Waldron, a senior at NPAC, celebrated her 18th birthday on November 17. Her parents are Bro. Clifton and Cindi Waldron of Hurricane. Last year Abby was selected All-Division in 4A softball for the Lady Vikings as a junior.
Jay Hale of Atlanta was at the home of his dad, Jack Hale(Jo), in New Albany for the holiday. He joined his family, wife , Lizzie, and daughters, Scarlett and Louisa, in Alabama as they were visiting his wife’s parents.
Our family had a great day at Little Kettle Creek Camp at Lafayette Springs on Thursday, and we were indeed grateful that Cade Hooker was able to attend following emergency heart surgery for a stent on Monday following a heart attack on Sunday morning. An outpouring of concern and of love for our oldest son was evident of friendships and kinships in the surrounding counties in the Hill Country of North Mississippi as calls, visits, and offers of their assistance with the business or with the children during this time. Thank you to Baptist-UCGH and to Baptist NM-Oxford and to their staffs for their expert care and their concern during this time. Others that made our day at the deer camp to hunt were as follows: Sophie Hooker, Ole Miss; Luke Whiteside, New Albany; and Aden Hooker, New Site; as well as Ella, Maggie, Brooke and Harper Hooker and Wilkes and Anna Reese Bradham, Hurricane. Then Freida Browning and Faye Dillard joined our family for the dinner as Lisa Hooker did a great job with the Thanksgiving feast.
Harper and Brooke Hooker were guests of Carlton and Ellie Moore at their Sarepta home for Thanksgiving Day.
It was great to see Bonnie Lyons Heatherly in the PEPA magazine as she is the featured writer for the recipe section and works for the power company. I taught Bonnie at NPAC; so I enjoy this column each month. Bonnie and her husband, David Heatherly, reside on Hwy. 346 near Horton.
Jeffrey and Jennifer Tutor moved into their home on Hwy. 346 near Horton Baptist Church as they bought the former Gordon home. Their children are Lacen, Adrian and Rubree Tutor, and their grandparents, Randy and June Heard, are now their neighbors.
This past Saturday, our two youngest granddaughters, Harper, a NPAC fourth grade student, and Maggie, a fourth grade student at
West Union, both played with their respective teams at South Pontotoc as this was a fun day for several family members. Now we are going to games for 6 of the 8 grandchildren for basketball. It’s been a busy season.
Aden Hooker played in the Thanksgiving Classic in Red Bay, Alabama, with the Lady Royals of New Site. They defeated two Alabama teams, Mars Hill and Red Bay, during the holiday break.