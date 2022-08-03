Last week Mississippi’s “Giant House Party at the Neshoba Fair” was the summer’s elite event of hospitality for the entire state as the founding families of this social and political gathering were “putting on the dog”(country expression for hospitality that is a pretense of affluence that’s questionable by the attendees being impressed) for our elected officials as well as other guests from all walks of life. A call from Madison town inquired if the “Auntie” of Hurricane and I would be in attendance as we usually go to the political speaking and then make the rounds at the cabins that extend invitations to our family. Our travel plans to the annual fair just didn't work out. So, for next summer, we have it already on our calendar. By the way, our own community has been in our own three weeks of “around the clock fun” as Betty Pierce of Cleveland, Ohio, has been home to enjoy our warm weather as well as a succession of family gatherings of the Swords-Montgomery kith and kin in five counties of the Hill Country of North Mississippi surrounding Hurricane. Just good folks celebrating our common ancestry and heritage here in Hurricane!
Anniversary milestones for the month of August: Jack and June Ezell, 55; Chipper and Debra Hicks, 53; Graden and Susan Hooker, 51; Sam and Anna Claire Rorie, 7; and Cade and Lisa Hooker, 1.
Birthday wishes for the month of August: Asher Brents, Wilkes Bradham, Jeannette Cook, Perri Brock, Evelyn Russell, Jeff Warren, Ruthie Warren, Ella Kate Hooker, Stephenie Warren, Ty Montgomery, Brandon Hogue, Cindy Waldron, Joyce Waldron, Brent Montgomery, Rex Mooney, Jessica Lynch, Teresa Logan, Nita Robbins, Jerri Conlee, Jerry Conlee, Hayden Hale, Liz Hale, Bro. David Barnett, Liza Jane Mayo, Lonnie Hale, Lexi May, Clay Wade, Faye Williams, Nicky Walker, Michelle Walker, Jenny Oglesby, Virginia Spears, Betty Grisham, Tera Merritt, Olivia Wells, Greta Moody, Molly Montgomery, Mason Montgomery, Shane McLaughlin, and Kayla Sneed.
Terri and Roger Smith enjoyed a vacation to the Smoky Mountains as well as the cooler climate of the region.
Cade and Lisa Hooker and children, Wilkes, Anna Reese, and Maggie, camped for a week at Orange Beach. Wilkes will be 12 on Aug. 3. He enjoyed a party at our home on a Sunday following dinner with a red velvet cake from Westside BBQ. A special guest was Gannon Manning of West Union.
Luke Daugherty celebrated his 14th birthday on July 30. His mom, Kerrie Williams, took Luke and Braxton Hooker to Memphis for a day of go-cart riding and putt-putt golf.
The Pontotoc Car Club met at Seafood Junction on July 20. Plans were finalized for the Bodock Festival in September. It was great to see Linda Alice Ray (Billy)there and Dewayne Coleman of Buchanan.
Asher Brents will celebrate his fourth birthday on Aug. 3. Stephen and Caroline hosted a pizza and birthday cake party at their home on Saturday. Special guests were Larry and Linda Brents of Cairo, his paternal grandparents, and Faye Dillard of Hurricane.
Schools will register this week; so the traffic will be in high volumes on Hwy. 346. Take care in the NPAC area of Hwy. 15 driving. School will begin Aug. 8.
Good neighbors, Steve Carr (Gayle) brought fresh corn to Faye Dillard from their Duncan Creek garden.
I enjoyed a brief visit with Coach Zane and Glenda Hale on Saturday as I shared tomatoes from Shady Oaks.
