Last week Mississippi’s “Giant House Party at the Neshoba Fair” was the summer’s elite event of hospitality for the entire state as the founding families of this social and political gathering were “putting on the dog”(country expression for hospitality that is a pretense of affluence that’s questionable by the attendees being impressed) for our elected officials as well as other guests from all walks of life. A call from Madison town inquired if the “Auntie” of Hurricane and I would be in attendance as we usually go to the political speaking and then make the rounds at the cabins that extend invitations to our family. Our travel plans to the annual fair just didn't work out. So, for next summer, we have it already on our calendar. By the way, our own community has been in our own three weeks of “around the clock fun” as Betty Pierce of Cleveland, Ohio, has been home to enjoy our warm weather as well as a succession of family gatherings of the Swords-Montgomery kith and kin in five counties of the Hill Country of North Mississippi surrounding Hurricane. Just good folks celebrating our common ancestry and heritage here in Hurricane! 

