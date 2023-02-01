As January is coming to an end, the thought of a wintry February to come is that there are only 28 days to deal with our unusual, Mississippi weather patterns. It can be a nice snow or a crippling, ice-storm lurking on the radar. Another threat is that of a tornado as folks in Hurricane know about that as several in our neighborhood have made the local, state and national news reports about our rural hamlet. Tornadoes can strike a community in a familiar pattern as we are very wary if Water Valley is listed prior to our warning. By the way, our county and neighboring counties in North Mississippi are in the midst of division basketball games, so playoffs are looming on our winter horizon as well as all the 4A schools in our own county all have good teams for the early February games.
An afternoon reception was held for Mrs. Sally B Weeden in honor of her 90th birthday on Saturday, Jan. 28. An intimate event, it was hosted by her daughter, Faye W. Williams, and her son, Jimmy Weeden (Mona) at Faye’s Esperanza Road home. She was donned in a pink, sparkling 90th birthday baseball cap and a ribbon sash to complete the accessories for her attire.
Finger foods and a birthday cake were enjoyed.
Also attending were the following grandchildren:
Heather Weeden (Casey), Jodi Forsyth (Josh), Bryanna Weeden, Kayla Colburn (Will), Hanna Gullick, Jeff Williams (Lori), Tanya Cantrell, (Mark), and Lisa Roberts Crouch and a host of great-grandchildren. Special friends in attendance were Faye Dillard and Jo Lane Warren.
Get-well wishes are extended to the following:
Dewitt Stepp, Frankie Montgomery, Teresa Logan, Annette Smith, Bro. Clifton Waldron, Bro. Phillip Logan and Sarah Garrett.
February birthday wishes are to the following:
Michelle McGee, Melody Morgan, Penny Faulkner,
Emma Brock, Greg Graham, Trevor Garrett, Dan Owen, Baker Owen, Susan Hooker, and Madison Hale.
It was a great day at the Pontotoc Community Center for Faye Graham Dillard as she was honored with a 90th birthday celebration on Sunday, Jan. 29, by her families, her friends, her former students and athletes, and most of the elected officials in the State of Mississippi. A highlight of the day was a virtual visit via FaceTime and a photo session as well in modern media ops with Governor Tate Reeves. A special thanks to “Faye’s Team” that made this reception such a success as several hundred guests were photographed by two volunteers for over two hours as follows: UM Professor Haley Wood and Dr. Steve Montgomery. Special guests from the Class of 1950 of Hurricane High that attended were Jeannette Sneed Jones and Ruthie Bullard Garrison as there are four nonagenarian survivors of the class including Dorothy Todd Bailey and the honoree.
From last week:
What was happening in the USA and across the “big pond” during the year of 1933 and also in the small hamlet of Esperanza that was to be renamed Hurricane following a storm? In the USA there was a new President inaugurated as Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected to the office and succeeded Herbert Hoover as the country was in an economic downturn that would be labeled and forever known as the “Great Depression” in history books. Then in Europe there was unrest with Communism being touted as a political regime until a German named Adolph Hitler was selected as dictator by the Reichstag and became a force to be reckoned with by the Americans and the Communist countries as well until WWII ended in 1946. While in our own community, there were two baby girls born in old Esperanza on Jan. 27, 1933, and they are celebrating 90 years on Friday. Best wishes are to Sally B. Sanders Weeden (the late Hollin), the daughter of the late Johnny and Dovie Hayes Sanders, and to Eura Faye Graham Dillard (the late Roy), the daughter of the late Bud and Sudiebet Williams Graham, and both attended school here, continue to be members of Hurricane Baptist Church, and have always been friends and call themselves “twins” as their lives have been so intertwined. Let’s honor Sally B. and Faye with cards from their friends and their relatives as they are still integral and “positive forces” in our rural, North Mississippi area. Hurricane folks love the “Golden Girls!”
Get-well wishes are to the following: Dewitt Stepp, Bro. Phillip Logan, Neal Spears, Jack Hale and Debbie Self Roberts.
Last week Shea Mounce had a birthday as well as her son, Aiden, celebrated his 14th birthday.
Anna Reese Bradham celebrated her 10th birthday in Jan. 25 with a party at the Conlee Gym and Business Complex at Enterprise as young friends and older family members attended as well on Sunday afternoon.
Faye Dillard and Graden and I enjoyed a Sunday afternoon visit with Jimmie G. Warren at her home. Jeff and Ruthie Warren attend all the Ole Miss basketball games; so I enjoyed that time with the family as we played a few quarters of modern games as well as those of the past.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
* WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light
glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&