July came in with unseasonably and with unreasonably high temperatures during the first week of July in most of the USA. Records were broken in Hurricane and all around North Mississippi during this time. Triple-digits plus the humidity made for a sauna experience if you were doing lawn or garden work or cutting hay on the farms in the Mud Creek area. Everything looks so neat as the pastures and the pond levees have been clipped, baled or trimmed. It won’t last long as on Saturday the neighborhood received from two to four inches of rain; so that put a soaker on the grass and revived that green, spring look on the fields. The summer season also brings out the next wave of flowers as the tiger lilies in their vibrant orange and black-dotted beauty attract the area hummingbirds as they are in a frenzy each day feeding on my patio, and I have added flowers in red and yellow to attract the busy, little hummers or little buzzers as their wings and fast flight often catch me by surprise when I’m out there. An old red wood vine is also one of their favorite feasts on my front lawn. On a recent summer’s eve, I waited until later that night to water the flowers; so, I sat a spell in a rocking chair to take in the fragrances on the evening breeze. There were things chirping and calling in the old oak trees that I wondered as to their identity as I don’t like tree frogs after an encounter long ago. Then an ambulance coming around Baker’s curve helped to dispel the nighttime musings as reality sank in that someone needed medical attention. I’m not an ambulance chaser, but the thought crossed my mind. By the way, I read a recipe last week in Southern Living magazine that gave the recipe for “Cornbread ice cream” as infusions are the new go-to-words in the culinary circles in teas and in baked goods. The recipe lost me at “buttermilk” as this is not a favorite drink for me. Back in the day, there was always a “ruckus-raised” if the milk cow ate bitter weeds on the old Graham Farm on Esperanza Road as Papa talked about her untimely demise if she strayed again. That taste would certainly garner that old-time flavor in the time-honored tradition of a Southern, cool treat that had all the ‘grandarlins’ sitting on the front porch waiting with a bowl and a spoon for their portion. The “Full Circle” of life continues with our ‘grandarlins’ on our Shady Oaks veranda.
