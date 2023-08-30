The summer of 2023 has been a record-breaking one for the heat indexes in Hurricane and in the Hill Country of North Mississippi as well as the entire USA. I know that the upcoming weekend will end the seasonal activities for families in our neighborhood as skeet shoots, dove hunts, high school football, water sports or fishing at area lakes and rivers, swim parties, and college games will be the transitional events for the ‘grandarlins’ as this is their last, official holiday of summer and known as Labor Day; so, everyone enjoy as September just sounds cooler. It’s hard for the students at area schools “to let it go” to borrow a phrase from the movie “Frozen’s” hit song as that sun and fun atmosphere always prevails over colder weather most of the time. Let’s see how December 2023 shapes up as the fog counting ends on the thirty-first of August to get our snow predictions using heavy fogs for the month ending. Rumor has it that Aunt Velveeta has 4-5 written down with her no. 2 pencil.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Dustin Todd, Mitchell Todd, Verline Stepp, Gloria Fay Warren, Carolyn Grisham, Bro. Tracy Quillian, Bro. J. W. Owen, Betty Graham, and Carolyn Carnes.
Enjoying a road trip to the great, American West that covered a lot of states plus travel adventures with high temperatures but low humidity for the family from Hurricane were the following: Shelly Carnes and Madison and Chase Hale. A roll call includes the following historical and also some whimsical destinations via Route 66 where available in their driving plans: Phoenix and Sedona, Arizona, Grand Canyon National Park, Lake Powell, Horseshoe Bend, Antelope Canyon, Zion National Park in Utah, Hoover Dam, and their turnaround was Las Vegas, Nevada. So many memories were made plus photos on a scenic and fun vacation that astounded the trio with the beauty of our country’s vast expanses.
Faye Dillard was chosen as Patient of the Quarter at Oxford Dental by DDS Walker Swaney and his staff. Her personal dental hygienist at the clinic, Samantha, brought a delicious lunch to her home, a basket of “goodies” that included a Sherpa throw, a daily devotional book, a nail book with her signature OPI red nail polish included in the kit, and a leisurely visit with her patient as Faye introduced her to her Duncan Creek neighborhood and home. The dental staff’s tribute to Faye stated that her commitment to her community, Faith, and her loved ones (not to mention her oral health) is truly inspiring, and we are so fortunate to have you as part of our dental family. A win-win for the staff and for their patient! Just good folks!
When I think that the wild-game quest can’t get any wilder in the household, then there’s always a new critter brought in for the family to see. It was an alligator, and now Sophie is one ahead on the family scoreboard or has ‘braggin’ rights as Pop and Braxton Hooker are now one ‘gator’ down on the tally! It was a tad over seven feet long and tagged in Mississippi.
Kay Graham has had a busy August as her older granddaughters, Sarah Grace Simmons of Hurricane, a senior, and Kelsey Haney of Pontotoc, a sophomore, are both students at MSU for the fall semester. Then her youngest granddaughter, Lacie Kay Simmons, is a junior at NPAC and plays volleyball as her family attended these games last week.
Ella Kate Hooker enjoyed a 16th birthday party on Aug. 20 hosted by Cade and Lisa Hooker at El Agave in New Albany. Guests included the following: Wilkes and Anna Reese Bradham, Maggie and Sophie Hooker, Braxton and Harper Hooker, Faye Dillard, Graden and Susan Hooker, and Grant Martin.
