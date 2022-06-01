Memorial Day weekend is always the first, formal hurrah of the upcoming summer season in the USA. It is also a time for reflection for the soldiers that fought and even died in conflicts and wars around the world. Our own Hurricane Community Center’s nod to these soldiers was provided by June D. Ezell and her family in memory of her father, USN veteran of WW II, Quitman Dorrough. They maintain the area with flowers and shrubbery plus the veteran’s walk that has paving bricks with the names of our community’s heroes. Always a given in a small hamlet like ours is that it is a good thing to show our patriotism for these men and women. Throughout the years, there are many that proved themselves as soldiers. Two of the ladies that served in the military from Hurricane are the late Clara Stafford during WWII and more recently Deana Graham DeCremer, who served during Iraqi Freedom. Recently, two of our esteemed Vietnam veterans Denny Burk, the Class of 1963, and Lloyd Gordon, the Class of 1965, of HHS passed away. Others that are in our community that served in Vietnam are the following: Dick Caron, Tommy Hall and Jimmy A. Russell, both from the Class of 1965, and Mickey Swords of Shady Grove. The late Dean Dillard, the Class of 1950, served in Korea as well as a coach and a teacher at HHS, John Grisham, 91, now an Ingomar resident as well as Charles Stubblefield and the late Frank McLaughlin of Horton. The most decorated soldier from the Class of 1943 of HHS was Byron Sneed, who was given the French Legion of Honor Medal for WWII, as this honor was awarded in 2011 at his church in Tupelo. I had the privilege of an informal and an emotional interview with him as he told of his being in the “Second Wave” at Normandy. Recently we lost the late Gerald Kidd, 97, who was in the Class of 1942, and who was a German POW during WWII. These gentlemen from WWII have the distinction of being America’s “Greatest Generation” coined by American journalist Tom Brokaw. Those paying the ultimate sacrifice during this war were the following: Trannie Baker, H. M. Curtis, Jr., and Robert Wood, all of HHS as well as Roy E Robbins, Jr., who perished in a plane crash near Borneo. Some of those serving with distinction with General Patton were the late Troy Montgomery, Collins Ross, Dwight Sneed, and Windham Robbins, who helped ride the famed Lippazaner stallions out of Austria to evade the probable annihilation of the horses with the retreat of the German troops. One of our tank heroes in Europe was J.T. Swords of Shady Grove. Finally, according to my gleanings, Charles J. Kidd is our area’s so oldest veteran from Lone Star. The list will continue on Veteran’s Day in November. So contribute your veteran’s story as I would like to add to our community’s military history. These are examples of our community’s heroes; so let’s continue to honor and respect their legacies.
Anniversary milestones are to Barry and Karen McLaughlin, 40, for May.
I received a phone call on Mother’s Day, and the caller said that this is the other Burnette from Hurricane as I shared the name with your mom. I knew immediately that it was Burnette Coleman Hooker, formerly of Thaxton, who now resides near her daughter, Pam, and her husband, Greg, in Tennessee. We had a good time reminiscing about olden days in the community as the caller is now 93. Her son and his wife, Tommy and Elaine Pannell Hooker, had recently visited with her at her home by Pam’s. Her parents were the late Martin and Annie Hale Coleman of Hurricane; so we talked about those folks too. Just a nice call from an old family friend that knew I would be missing my “Burnette” that special day as my mom was called Sis by friends later in life. I am so glad that I answered the call from Sandy Hook, Tennessee, as I almost didn’t due to the robocalls from Mumbai! No one knows who Burnette was or is there!
Aaron Hale treated Aiden Taylor, Braxton Hooker, and Hayden Hale of Hurricane to a day of golf at Ole Miss course on last Thursday as the group enjoyed the day in Oxford.
Lonnie Hale of Southaven visited with her nieces in Hurricane and Buchanan as follows: Mava Cobb, Shirley Short, Angie Shettles, Donna Bramlitt, Morgan Williamson, and Lori Williams. Lonnie is the daughter of the late Lonnie and Addie Graham Williams of Sand Springs.
Jett Lorick celebrated his third birthday with his parents, Cody and Hayden Hill Lorick, at his home on Hwy. 336 west on May 23.
Luke Daugherty and Braxton Hooker enjoyed a day of fishing on the lake Thursday afternoon. Grandmothers, Daphine Williams and Susan Hooker, laughed that we were on the second generation of mud riders like the older boys in our families. Thursday’s guest included Rob Thompson from New Albany also a second generation fisherman like his dad, Jeremy. Muddy fishing days are great days too.