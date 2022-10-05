The autumn season has arrived in Hurricane and a drive down Hwy. 346 has the farms neatly mown with the large hay bales harvested in neat rows as well as all the lakes are shining and are reflecting mirrors in the golden sunshine. Then on Shady Grove Road the Wise Family Farm is decorated with corn stalks and pumpkins and seasonal flowers at the entrance to their corn maze, pumpkin patch and a truck load of other fall fun. Also many homes have the small hay bales decorated with scarecrows, mums, and pumpkins and gourds befitting the season. By the way, the 136th anniversary of the founding of Hurricane Baptist Church was great as the regular services and a bountiful meal completed the morning’s services with our pastor Bro. Philip Brock preaching. The afternoon service was preached by Bro. Phillip Jackson of Victory Baptist of Pontotoc, and the guest singers were the Daugherty Sisters. Another year has passed for the congregation, and Bro. Philip presented a modern media script via pictorial graphics and informative history of days gone by in our community and of our goodly heritage in this Hill Country hamlet that was first named Esperanza.
A young hunter of the community bagged his first deer with a compound bow and an arrow on the opening day of the season on Oct. 1 as Cohen, 9, was with his dad, Adam Stubblefield.
Abby Horton, the daughter of Jonathan and Mandy, was crowned the homecoming queen at NPAC.
Get-well wishes are to Pappy Bullard, Mike Graham, Jerry Short and Jack Ezell.
Bro. Doug Jones of Pontotoc celebrated his 88th birthday on Sept. 30 at his home with his family. He was our preacher at Hurricane Baptist from 1965-1971 and is still beloved by our residents as those teens of that era are now in their 70s. I enjoyed a call with him on that day.
Paul and Christa Moore and Shanna and Josh Wise enjoyed an autumn vacation to Hawaii.
Cade Hooker attended the parents’ weekend at Ole Miss with Sophie for homecoming as well as Ella Kate. Way to go Rebels with the win!
I am writing this column as we are in the midst of Cruisin’ the Coast in Gulfport in our 1937 Ford on Hwy. 90 as it’s a bumper-to-bumper parade. It’s a hodgepodge of classic trucks and cars for a week of fun and sun activities for 45 miles of our beautiful state. Our oldest son and his wife, Cade and Lisa, are camping at Biloxi, but we opted for the Scarlet Pearl Resort. There are others from New Albany here too at the campsite. Cade and Lisa were in the Jeep parade at Long Beach that touted 1,500 classic Jeeps of every color parading on the coastal boulevard there. Shades of Bonnie and Clyde as we have a cozy, 1937 two-seater that is fire-engine red with suicide doors. It’s an old car lover’s paradise as we are headed to the Gulf Coast Coliseum for the afternoon festival of cars.
