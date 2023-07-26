The intense heatwave of July continues to grip our small hamlet of Hurricane as the Hill Country of North Mississippi saw a brief respite from the long, summer days of DST during the weekend as the scattered showers cooled some areas. “The dog days of summer” will continue until the middle of August as it is officially noted as a period of time in the Old Farmer’s Almanac that begins approximately on July 3-Aug. 11 unless a storm from the Gulf of Mexico or the Atlantic Ocean ushers in the annual hurricane season with gentle breezes or with the winds of superstorms to cool the neighborhood. Let’s not even dwell on the humidity levels as that’s double trouble in this annual heat of the Deep South. So, continue those best practices to stay cool and to stay hydrated in the extreme temps as I’m getting out the “Y’all” Sweet Tea from Alabama to make a perfect batch that has to steep in a covered pan for ten minutes as those extra cups of coffee in the mornings have been abandoned until the fall. Bring on the ice cubes and slices of lemon too. Its slogan is that “One Glass ‘N You’ll Be Back.” I’ve been hooked on the brand since a double cousin sent it my way from Buchanan as a gift last summer. “Thank you, thank you—very much!”

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you