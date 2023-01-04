The Christmas holiday weekend brought “kith and kin” home to Hurricane as families gathered at the community center, homes, cabins, farm sheds, and area churches for some of the best cooking in North Mississippi for the country breakfasts, brunches, lunches, suppers, and dinners (there’s a big difference between the latter two stated) as only local folks can explain in our beloved hamlet’s vernacular peculiarities. Also our Texas cousins still have a bit of the local lingo left in their dialect and the holiday foods and practices as they have kept many of the Warren-Graham holiday traditions after the GTT (Gone to Texas) exodus following the Civil War and the economic conditions of the 1890s. As I was awakened early on Monday, the 26th, by my grandson, Braxton Hooker and his friend, Jack Robbins, they had a duck hunt planned for one of the watershed lakes in the Lafayette Springs and the Denmark area neighborhoods. I moseyed on into the den area to the recliner before daylight as the light in my bedroom kept being turned on as I had to tell them where some of the hunting aids were to be found. An hour later after I had several cups of coffee, I noticed a weird contraption that possibly could make an oil leak on my second, best rug that I had moved from my house as all things are just recycled to another house as relatives never throw away household goods (we just call and pass them on to another house). After a close inspection, I determined that it was a mud motor for trolling that they had left here, but I guess that they didn’t want it to freeze; so they left it inside the cabin (oil smells and mud splatters included). Oh, well, I will just get the pressure washer at the end of the school holidays and clean up. By the way, I have resorted to an air tank and hose to blow away debris before here. Just make sure you open the windows and doors first! I took a photo of the motor as they moved it out to use later in the morning. Just hope the school holidays are not delayed as teachers are definitely worth their salaries with teens. I shared a photo with their dads, Phillip Robbins and Colt Hooker, as they were childhood friends. I had also endured some escapades with them during their teen hunts. I think that this post, holiday wake-up call was “the icing on the cake” as local cooks would say that in a Hill Country adage when an event was over the limit of one’s expectations of an experience. Yes, I am definitely looking forward to the New Year of 2023 as the teens were part of a “Full Circle” moment of life for me in Hurricane!
Anniversary milestones are to the following couples: Joseph and Arlene Swords, 63; Lemuel and Peggy Smith, 63; Dan and Barbara Benefield, 60; Bro. Gary and Donna Pettit, 52; Brad and Becky Sullivan, 31; and Hunter and Morgan Williamson, 11.
January birthday wishes are to the following:
Shirley Dowdy, Brandie Leath, Chipper Hicks, Phil Robbins, Phillip Robbins, Faye Dillard, Amanda W. Merritt, Amanda Ferrell, Mike Spears, Sallie Bee Weeden;
Vickie Dyer, Beth Walker, Suzanne Montgomery, Bobbie Taylor, Missy Russell, Shea Markum, Larry Hall, Bro. Will Busby, Alana Busby, Jim Douell;
Bro. Keith Benefield, Nelda Morgan, Daphine Williams, Billy Nelson, Lucretia Fears, Mindy Spears, Anna Reese Bradham, Dr. John Mitchell, Dawn Caples, Mike Falkner;
Bob Howard, Julie Crouch, Brodie Blaylock and Ernestine Holden.
Old friends, Bart and Christy Hale Todd of Tupelo, came by our home with a honey-baked ham as a holiday gift.
Our community residents still enjoy the area high school basketball teams as several traveled to the Hoosier Invitational Tournament in Indiana.
From Hurricane, Ronnie and Lawanda Hale and Jessica Hale attended the games as Bella Hayes played with the Lady Vikings there. Her great-grandmother Bobbie Hale did not make the journey as she normally attends all the games, but due to fall she decided that the car ride was a no-go. Bobbie celebrates her 87th birthday on Dec. 31 and is still very active with her family’s activities. Also, Coach Rob Browning for the Vikings teams that played there has Hurricane family ties as his maternal grandmother is nee’ Joyce Warren, the daughter of the late Guy and Clara Warren of the Cane Creek area. Her husband, John Grisham, was the basketball coach at HHS during the 1950s and recently celebrated his 92nd birthday. The boys won, and the girls lost as they played Union County rival Ingomar. It was a long drive for the teams, but it was one of those Kodak moments due to the prestige of an invite to Hoosier Classic.
I kept tabs texting with Anna Brooke Sullivan, who plays for the Lady Cougars and is coached by Bill Russell at SPAC. She is the daughter of Brad and Becky Sullivan. The SPAC basketball teams also played there and won both games in Indiana versus Pine Grove, a North Mississippi rival also. Anna Brooke is the granddaughter of Danny and Demetria Caples Robbins, formerly of Hurricane, and of Glenn and Cheryl Montgomery Sullivan, who reside on Hwy. 346 to Hurricane. Her parents made the trek to Indiana as well.
I sent a text to old friends, Phil and Deborah Newell Walls of South Pontotoc, and they were at the tourney in Indiana also as their grandson, Brailen Walls, is a senior on the boys’ team. She posted to me the scores as they won a barn burner! We see them often at the Pontotoc Ridge Runners Car Club meetings.
A Graham relative told me that Abbi Grace Warren is also a senior player with the NPAC Lady Vikings and is the daughter of Jason and Kelli Graham Warren. Her grandparents are Garry and Linda Otts Graham, and they enjoyed the games in Indiana with the family. Paternal grandparents of Abbi Grace are Dexter and Joyce Warren of Pontotoc. Her great-grandmother is Ethel Warren of Thaxton, and nee’ Ethel Coward was a player on the THS girls’ team that were the 1944 State of Mississippi girls champions as there were no divisions in the school rankings by enrollment then. Mrs. Ethel is still a resident of Thaxton and is a nonagenarian now.
Sue Ard Spears hosted her traditional brunch for Christmas Day as the families of Mike (Lynn) and of Marquetta attended. Sue celebrated her 92nd birthday during the autumn, and her home on Hwy. 346 near the cotton gin has hosted this function for over 75 years now, a family tradition.
Hurricane Baptist had one service Sunday morning, Christmas Day at 11 a.m., and then an early afternoon service at 4 p.m. completed the time of seasonal celebration of Christ’s birth, a remarkable event that has spanned and shaped the ages. The carols are always enjoyed as well as the sermons. It gave me a sense of well-being and peace as well to continue the hurried pace and to be calmer for the final Christmas dinner with just our family at the cabin. Bro. Philip Brock is the pastor.
Recently, several members of our family tried the new Zaxby’s in Pontotoc, and the manager from Georgia met our vehicle with the order of chicken and was curious as she thought that the name given at the drive-thru might be a prank due to the season’s rush. No ma’am was the reply that we gave as it is an honorable, family name of English origin that denoted their occupations using a hook to herd sheep or a hook to weave rugs. So welcome to Pontotoc, Hilary Shields, the manager, as the Thaxton and Hurricane families will be in the new, drive-thru frequently.
Cade and Lisa Hooker traveled to Gatlinburg and toured several areas in the very, cold Smoky Mountains with the ‘grandarlins’ Maggie, Anna Reese and Wilkes, ages 9-12, to beat the holiday rush via their motor home. I was asked by several neighbors if we were going as we travel together frequently. No, I am taking a flight to Alcatraz Island was the reply that I gave (laughing—then to joke with the questioner) as I don’t camp well—unless it has Hilton or Ramada at the entrance. They chose Margaritaville; so that’s better than KOA! I’ve been there and done that primitive camping and am ‘toooooo’ old as the late Dirk Dowdy would use in his conversations to be polite about declining an invite or to end the nonsense.
So, Warren-Graham families from Sand Springs to Lafayette Springs, Miss., to Sipe Springs, Texas, to Boiling Springs, Okla., and back through Hot Springs, Ark., enjoyed Christmas Eve celebrations with their families.
Get ready for the New Year and dust off the ‘Hoppin’ John recipe. I talked or got a text or a Christmas card from all of them! We had a full house at Little Kettle Creek cabin one Lafayette County. The young ones pampered at the party were Autumn and Asher Brents, ages 6 and 4, respectively, the grandchildren of the late Don and Freida Graham Browning. Stephen and Caroline Brents and Guide Browning attended as well. Aunt Faye Graham Dillard is the eldest that presided over the group as age 90 looms on her January horizon.
Our Ohio readers are in Arizona for the winter as they left Cleveland a couple of weeks earlier than normal. That was a wise move for Jim and Betty Pierce as their Lake Erie neighborhood had temps of -50 degrees. I told her that I was thankful that I was not born in Siberia, for sure. These near 0 temps and wind chills below 0 have been tough in Mississippi. Weather reports at noon on Monday had snow accumulating on I-269 on the Tennessee-Mississippi line.
As always, a constant fixture in the community is the country store in Hurricane as it is the center of community news—good or bad. On a recent day, I waited with the regulars like Pappy Bullard and Ted Graham. Chuck Warren stopped by and also Noah and Warren Todd of Shady Grove. A familiar theme in the conversation was that the loss of the proprietor, Brenda Daniels Bullard, was a genuine loss at her passing as she was the “glue that binds” for the family business as her son Riggen and her grandson Quintin
