The Christmas holiday weekend brought “kith and kin” home to Hurricane as families gathered at the community center, homes, cabins, farm sheds, and area churches for some of the best cooking in North Mississippi for the country breakfasts, brunches, lunches, suppers, and dinners (there’s a big difference between the latter two stated) as only local folks can explain in our beloved hamlet’s vernacular peculiarities. Also our Texas cousins still have a bit of the local lingo left in their dialect and the holiday foods and practices as they have kept many of the Warren-Graham holiday traditions after the GTT (Gone to Texas) exodus following the Civil War and the economic conditions of the 1890s. As I was awakened early on Monday, the 26th, by my grandson, Braxton Hooker and his friend, Jack Robbins, they had a duck hunt planned for one of the watershed lakes in the Lafayette Springs and the Denmark area neighborhoods. I moseyed on into the den area to the recliner before daylight as the light in my bedroom kept being turned on as I had to tell them where some of the hunting aids were to be found. An hour later after I had several cups of coffee, I noticed a weird contraption that possibly could make an oil leak on my second, best rug that I had moved from my house as all things are just recycled to another house as relatives never throw away household goods (we just call and pass them on to another house). After a close inspection, I determined that it was a mud motor for trolling that they had left here, but I guess that they didn’t want it to freeze; so they left it inside the cabin (oil smells and mud splatters included). Oh, well, I will just get the pressure washer at the end of the school holidays and clean up. By the way, I have resorted to an air tank and hose to blow away debris before here. Just make sure you open the windows and doors first! I took a photo of the motor as they moved it out to use later in the morning. Just hope the school holidays are not delayed as teachers are definitely worth their salaries with teens. I shared a photo with their dads, Phillip Robbins and Colt Hooker, as they were childhood friends. I had also endured some escapades with them during their teen hunts. I think that this post, holiday wake-up call was “the icing on the cake” as local cooks would say that in a Hill Country adage when an event was over the limit of one’s expectations of an experience. Yes, I am definitely looking forward to the New Year of 2023 as the teens were part of a “Full Circle” moment of life for me in Hurricane! 

