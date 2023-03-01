Just when I think that I can’t stand another winter’s day in February, I am driving by the Wise Farm on Shady Grove Road and Peggy and James Hall have their produce truck backed to the roadside. On that truck were baskets filled with ripe, red tomatoes. I braked and then turned in to admire and to purchase a basket as well. I alerted all the people that are local customers as well in the city of Pontotoc to get there quick! A recent thought of mine was that an early Easter on April 7 would allow for our own tomatoes to be planted on the following Monday as the pale, winter crop can’t match the homegrown tomatoes during any season that they have in the grocery stores. Then we had BLTs on the menu that night; so bring on the spring! By the way, the Halls met while he was a young, E-Tech for MDOT working on the paving of Hwy. 346 as she and her sisters often ran the Wise Store for their family during the early 1960s; so now James has been in our neighborhood since that time. A win-win situation for this couple and for our community as well as they’ve been good neighbors since that era and were married on June 29, 1964. Just one of those whirlwind courtships as the “old folks” would say! A pleasant way to say goodbye to the month of February, the month noted for Valentine’s Day.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following areas, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. * WHEN...From 3 PM CST this afternoon through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to produce widespread rainfall amounts of between two and four inches with local totals in excess of four inches possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
