Easter Sunday was a busy one for our families in Hurricane as large attendances at the local churches were evident as our drive along Hwy. 346 west as well as the different aspects of “over yonder” as the “kith and kin” relayed their own neighborhood’s happenings after meeting at the home of Cade and Lisa Hooker for our traditional feast of ham, chicken and beef dishes anchoring the buffet line as well as five different birthday cakes for desserts also featuring the current cookies from American Cookie Company or Crumbl Cookies for the youngsters. Of course, the reason for the seasonal gathering was that all of the group had attended church services that acknowledged the Resurrection of Jesus Christ following the events of His crucifixion leading up to this momentous occasion in the history of mankind! It is an affirmation of our Faith as Christians that we serve a risen Savior! We completed a beautiful, spring day with an early Sunday evening Communion Service at Hurricane Baptist.
Those attending the Shady Oaks Easter gathering were as follows: Faye Dillard, Caroline, Stephen, Asher and Autumn Brents, Guide Browning, Harper and Braxton Hooker, Wilkes and Anna Reese Bradham, Maggie and Ella Kate Hooker, Graden and Susan Hooker as well as Cade and Lisa. Aden Hooker of New Site came on Saturday as she helped with the shopping for the meal. Sophie Hooker was on a turkey hunting trip to North Carolina as it was a birthday gift from earlier in the spring and scheduled for this time, but she checked in with a call. April birthdays celebrated were for the following: Caroline, Maggie, Cade, Colt and Harper.
Kurt and Trudie Thompson of Smoke Top Road hosted the families of Charlotte Thompson (the late Bro. Bill) and of Larry and Clarenda Parrish at their home for Easter dinner. Those attending as well as the hosts and the grandparents listed were the following: Emme Thompson, Elizabeth and Drake Steele, Renick and Sara Ross, and Anna Clare and Sam Rory as well as the Ross and the Rory families great-grandchildren. Once the Smoke Top neighborhood boasted a one-room school on the big hill as a part of our Hurricane school history. Also, Stephanie T. and Joe Nichols had recently traveled to Vanderbilt in Nashville for her continued medical treatments during the past week.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Dewitt Stepp, Kestry Clowers, Sue Spears, Stephanie Nichols, Angie Shettles, and Virginia Spears.
April birthday wishes are to the following: Donna Pettit, Kay Graham, Dot Basden, Jan Williamson, Sawyer Anderson and Ben Stepp.
It was great to hear from Betty and Jim Pierce as they were returning to their home in Cleveland, Ohio, via old Route 66 and I-40 from their winter home in Tucson, Ariz. It is a journey of 2,250 miles driving as they had been in Tucson since mid-December. Four days traveling and nightly stops along the way after 500 miles each day included: New Mexico, Oklahoma, Missouri and finally Indiana. On day five they had 250 miles left and reached their home on Easter Sunday afternoon. Hope to see Betty in Hurricane for her birthday in May!
Linda Swords Stepp of Mantachie enjoyed having her families from Pontotoc, Renee Stepp and Randle and Telethia Stepp, at her home on Easter Sunday as well as her Mantachie daughter, Deb and her husband, Lanny Adams. The family was excited that her great-granddaughter, Lillianna Cates, a sophomore at Mantachie High, had been selected as a “Sophomore Rising Star in Softball” from North Mississippi and will play two games at Jones County Community College in May. Lilliana is on the team there that has a rating in the top ten in the Daily Journal, and I have enjoyed reading of her athleticism since her traveling softball youth team days. Lillianna is the daughter of Dean and Scarlett A. Cates also of Mantachie. She is the great-great niece of Dewitt and Verline Stepp of Hurricane Loop.
Dock Graham celebrated his 87th birthday on April 3 at his home on Hwy. 346 east with his family as follows: Reba Graham, Neva Graves and Brenda and Mike Bain and also his grandchildren and great-grandchildren stopping by that day. He and Reba will celebrate their 68th anniversary later in the fall and that’s a record for the Lawrence and McHulda Montgomery Graham family descendants as the elder couple cited celebrated 67 years at their Sand Springs home.
Kay Graham enjoyed a visit with Rick and Pat Richardson in Madison. Rick had completed a trip to Rolling Fork to take a gift from his church to those that lost so much due to recent tornadoes that hit our state. Her nephew, Timothy Richardson, and his wife Allie Richardson, celebrate their first anniversary this month as they reside in Mantachie. He is an engineer at Toyota in Blue Springs. The Richardsons are former residents of Pontotoc; so, they have a Pontotoc connection also. Just good folks!
Our revival week at Hurricane Baptist had a lot of the children and the associated families of the late Bill and Bobbie Crouch attending as Bro. Roy Crouch, III was the visiting preacher from Ridgeland Baptist in Ellisville as he has been the pastor there for 18 years. Some of those that attended were as follows: Lisa, Lisa and John, Julie, Amanda, Abby, Ted and Lynn, Wonda, Susan, and Bro. Roy’s daughter, Lydia Crouch of Ellisville.
I was entertained literally for the drive as they had a playlist for me to listen to on the way to Collierville, Tenn. for a day of shopping and back home by Ella Kate Hooker and her friend, Parker Gates, of West Union. It was Ella’s day out as she had been busy with softball as both play the sport. The team has a No. 10 rating in the Daily Journal poll. Well, girls I said that why are you all listening to the Golden Oldies as for almost some 70 years I’ve heard these songs before as I was a child of the fifties and a teen of the sixties and early seventies and a teacher of teens for 27 years during the mid-seventies, eighties, and the nineties plus into the early 2000s. They were so excited to share these old songs; so, we sang along as they were amazed that I still remembered them!
