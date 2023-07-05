The Fourth of July is always a busy time in Hurricane as citizens, the community center, and the local churches as well as residents will have our great, American flag displayed as a reminder of this event in our history that proclaimed independence from Great Britain. Decorative buntings of red, white and blue or intertwined ribbons of the three, patriotic colors will grace lawns also. By the way, “the dog days of summer” officially run from July 3-Aug. 11, but a heat wave has begun out West and has reached our “neck of the woods” in the Deep South a few days prior to the date. So, take care during your outside activities like vacations on the Gulf, the camping at area lakes and parks, the fishing on the rivers as well as many area farms are in the hay cutting and baling season as well. Keep cool and keep hydrated are helpful hints for our Hill Country neighborhood! Enjoy these events and pay homage to those great American patriots that paved the way 247 years ago for our great USA!

