The Fourth of July is always a busy time in Hurricane as citizens, the community center, and the local churches as well as residents will have our great, American flag displayed as a reminder of this event in our history that proclaimed independence from Great Britain. Decorative buntings of red, white and blue or intertwined ribbons of the three, patriotic colors will grace lawns also. By the way, “the dog days of summer” officially run from July 3-Aug. 11, but a heat wave has begun out West and has reached our “neck of the woods” in the Deep South a few days prior to the date. So, take care during your outside activities like vacations on the Gulf, the camping at area lakes and parks, the fishing on the rivers as well as many area farms are in the hay cutting and baling season as well. Keep cool and keep hydrated are helpful hints for our Hill Country neighborhood! Enjoy these events and pay homage to those great American patriots that paved the way 247 years ago for our great USA!
July birthday wishes are to the following:
Ruthie Garrison, Stephen Brents, Graden Hooker, Aden Hooker, Glenda Hale, Terri Smith, Celia Caron, Reba Graham, Debra Hicks, Kay Britt, Donna Barefield, Kim Mercer, Ellie Beth Stewart, Andrew Montgomery, Randle Waldron, Cindy Waldron, Beth Conlee, Jerry Conlee, Jerri Conlee, Karlie Wade, Karen McLaughlin, Lynn McLaughlin, Barry McLaughlin, Jennifer Chestney, Marty McLaughlin, Annette Benjamin, Jayme Spillers, Jack Hall, Pat Russell, Steve Stubblefield, Pat Mounce, Casey Kidd, Charlie Robbins, Millie Cagle Owen, Chris Hale, Bro. Clifton Waldron, Lonnie Hale, Mark Jones, Ashley Jones, Hunter Fooshee, Charles White, Lynn Robbins, Michelle Graham, James Warren, Kenny Warren, Demetria Robbins, Tabitha Quillian, Margaret Spears, Bro. Phillip Logan, Jean Logan, Kelli Warren, Leslie Ross, Cindi Webb, Teresa McCarver, Martha Little, Brian Ezell, Larry Parrish, Aric Graham, Steve Graham, Hunter Williamson, Chip Short, Josh Wood, Willa Ashley, Mary Joyce McMillan, twins, Maddie and and Kynlee Stanford; John Webb, Warren Hendrix, and Roger Wicker.
Anniversary wishes are to the following in July: Ladurl and Carolyn Grisham, 68; Coach Zane and Glenda Hale, 60; A.M. and Shelia Norwood, 52; Thad and Barbara Ross, 47; Phil and Nita Robbins, 41; Stephen and Crystal McBrayer, 30; Dan and Jordan Owen, 10; Keith and Lindsey Erwin, 9; Bro. Wesley and Lori Barefield, 8; Phillip and Courtney Robbins, 8.
Dan and Jordan Owen are building a new home near the old Baker Store at the intersection of Hwy. 346-Buchanan Road and will be next door to Danny Owen, who is Pop, to the grandchildren, Baker and Millie Owen, as they are residing at Byrd’s Creek with him until the building is completed. Welcome to the neighborhood! The store was owned by the late Novel and Millie McCarver Baker and their daughter, the late Shelia Baker Owen. It is a classic example of a country store with a residence area for the family as this way of life is now gone from the old South. They also sold gas and coal oil there too. Shelia had shown me some years ago where the old Buchanan School was located, but I have forgotten where the cotton gin was in that neighborhood. Even Lone Star had a cotton gin in its heyday! That’s when “cotton was king in the South.”
Jonathan and Mandy Horton had a busy graduation season in May. Abby Horton was a senior at NPAC and a special honors graduate and will be attending ICC in the fall. Their eldest daughter, Katelyn Horton, was a President’s List Scholar at ICC and received an A.A. degrees. Katelyn is working at Wood Eye Clinic in Pontotoc now. Congrats are to these young ladies.
Beth Waldo and Faye Dillard attended the Union County Candidate Forum in New Albany on Monday night, June 26, and enjoyed talking to Michael Watson of Moss Point, the Secretary of State of Mississippi.
Aden Hooker and Lindsey Dickerson of New Site and Sophie Harrison of Pontotoc vacationed at Panama City Beach, Florida.
Lexie Ross, the daughter of Jason and Leslie, is a 2023 graduate of NPAC and will be a freshman at ICC thus fall pursuing a degree in sonography.
Katherine Spears, a 2023 graduate of NPAC and the daughter of Chad and Lindsay, will be attending ICC in the fall as she is pursuing a legal degree. Chad and Lindsay have built a new home on Cane Creek Road North in the neighborhood of ‘Who’d A Thought It’ as locals call this area or also known as the ‘Nation’ due to the remoteness of the early settlement.
Harper and I enjoyed breakfast in Tupelo with Aden Hooker on Tuesday morning. Aden works at FM Bank this summer, and her schedule that day allowed us to go shopping. She will be a sophomore at NEMCC in August. Most of the ‘grandarlins’ have a summer job; so we have to schedule visits.
Alvaree Gaines Sneed of Corinth, the widow of L.D. Sneed, was the eldest attending the Sneed Family Reunion last week at age 97. Also with her at the event was Mike Sneed of Arkansas and Linda Sneed Laher of New Albany. Her daughter Janie Sneed Stokes resides at Corinth also as they all lived in Hurricane at one time.
Just a bittersweet note as our oldest couple in Hurricane, Verline and Dewitt Stepp, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 21. She visited with him in Oxford as he had been sick for some weeks prior to that day. We lost an old friend and neighbor, Mr. Dewitt Talmadge Stepp, on that same date as he passed away. His funeral service and the family fellowship meal were held at Hurricane Baptist Church on Wednesday, June 22. Interment was at Warren Cemetery. An affirmation of his Faith and a testament to his family and friends were shown by a large attendance at his funeral. Survivors are the following: Verline Stepp, his widow; children Ronnie Stepp (Debbie) and Donna Shumaker (Don); and his grandchildren; Ben and Will and Rachel and Robin. Just good folks!
