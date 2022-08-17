After a week of vacation, there’s nothing better than stopping by Bullard’s Country Store in Hurricane for lawn mower gas to get your feet “back on the ground.” When the American Airlines pilot announced that we are cruising at 26,000 feet, I almost had a case of the infamous “family tizzies” due to the height involved and occasionally this rule can be applied to the depth as well as in submarines or caves (family lore insists that one does not get higher than the hams strung on a wire in the smokehouse or any lower than digging potatoes in the garden). A good rule of thumb for those in an earlier century perhaps, but not in our society of world-wide access due to a 737 or a 747 jet airplane. As a recent article in a summer issue of Southern Living magazine suggested that we are losing those expressions that our grandparents used to say in the Deep South, well, they haven’t interviewed Pappy Bullard recently is all that I will admit as he hollered “Hollywood’s home!” I counteracted with that I saw you featured in a flashy photo in the Hill Country (special summer edition fishing magazine) with a big, catfish that he had hand-fished or grabbled to the bank. An amazing, athletic feat for someone “knocking on 90’s door!” A sly, smile and a nod of the head as he admitted that it was a good picture of the fish as well as the fisherman. The “wrecking crew” or the regulars at the store added to his fishing tale. Andy, Ted, and Roger nodded their heads to attest to the authenticity of his successful catch. Pappy, I have personally seen that fish were bought before and were brought to Hurricane’s lone, country store when the heyday of two stores located downtown and two stores located by the old cotton gin made for interesting topics of discussion among the locals. Once there was a country store in every hamlet like Buchanan, Shady Grove, Lone Star, Hortontown, Esperanza, Smoke Top, and Lafayette Springs as hunting and fishing trophies were brought there to be admired by the locals. That era of Americana at its best is over as the old stores listed are gone as well as the colloquial sayings unless they are preserved in writing in the Hill Country of North Mississippi. Get out a No. 2 pencil and write down your family’s best expressions!
