The excitement of the New Year of 2022 has the Hurricane community abuzz with the good cheer from the Christmas holidays as families met for traditional gatherings, had travel plans for pleasure and for business, and also extended goodwill assistance to the recent storm stricken areas of Mayfield, Kentucky. Our vicinity schools had Monday, January 3, for a holiday; so the light snow that began on Sunday afternoon kept the youngsters hoping for the snowstorm of the century to happen and to stop their scheduled return on January 4. The ‘grandarlins’ on the hill scraped together a pint-sized replica of “Frosty” and didn’t pursue the effort to outfit him with a hat and mittens or corncob pipe for the meager man as portrayed in an old song’s lyrics. Perhaps the Thursday forecast will bring the “whiteout” of their dreams for their schools to be on snow escape from their classes or not.
Roger and Terri Smith traveled to Mayfield, Kentucky, recently as this is Roger’s hometown. The devastation of the downtown area that included businesses and the courthouse were basically swept clean except for the concrete slabs. He has several family members there, but they were all ok except for property losses. Our Hurricane Baptist congregation made monetary donations and also Bro. Philip Brock purchased supplies from Aldi in Tupelo to send via a plane in Corinth to Kentucky.
Steve and Betty Stubblefield of Hurricane and Terry and Yolanda Stubblefield of Cairo enjoyed breakfast with Helen Stubblefield on December 21 at Cracker Barrel in New Albany.
Anniversary milestones are to the following couples: Joseph and Arlene Swords, 62, Lemuel and Peggy Smith, 62, Perry and Lynn Heatherly, 37, and Brad and Becky Sullivan, 30.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Bro. Don Sparks, Ted Graham, Garrett Oglesby, Cindy Gregory, David Atkins, and Mary Graham.
Birthday wishes are to the following for January: Ruby Jeaul Goggins, Brandie Leath, Shirley Dowdy, Amanda W. Merritt, Phil Robbins, Phillip Robbins, Chipper Hicks, Amanda Ferrell, Mike Spears, Sallie Bee Weeden, Faye Dillard, Vickie Dyer, Beth Walker, Alter Burk, Larry Hall,
Shea Markum, Suzanne Montgomery, Bobbie Taylor, Mindy Spears, Missy Russell, Jim Douell,
Alana Busby, Bro. Will Busby, Bro. Keith Benefield,
Billy Nelson, Bob Howard, Nancy Chism, Nelda Morgan, Daphine Williams, Lucretia Fears, Mike Faulkner, Dawn Caples, Anna Reese Bradham, Ernestine Holden, and Dr. John Mitchell.
A special Hurricane lady became a nonagenarian on January 2, 2022 as Ruby Jeaul Goggins, a 1949 graduate of HHS, a 1951 graduate of Holmes Community College, and a graduate of the University of Mississippi, was born to Gene and Ida Graham Russell in 1932.
She married Robert Goggins, and they had two children as follows: Robby Goggins and Lindy Alewine(Michael). Her two grandchildren are Shawn Alewine and Katie Alewine, all of Greensboro, NC. Special guests this week are Lindy and Katie, who are in the community for Ruby Jeaul’s birthday. Mrs. Goggins is a retired teacher that began her career at Pinedale and following consolidation there continued to teach at West Union. We love you Ruby Jeaul!
Enjoying a holiday ski trip to Winter Park, Colorado, were the following: Cade, Lisa, Sophie, Ella Kate and Maggie Hooker and Wilkes snd Anna Reese Bradham as they were there during heavy snowstorms. Sophie left early for the Sugar Bowl and caught her flight on time. The others were grounded; so they rented a van and outran the bad weather to Salinas, Kansas. They were in for an icy ride, but were able to continue on home thankfully due to a four-wheel drive vehicle. By the way, Lisa had a knee injury on the mountain and had a rescue unit transport her downhill to a clinic via a sled. Next week she has surgery; so it was definitely an interesting family vacation.
Howard Carnes and his nephew, Caden Spears of Pontotoc, traveled to Kansas on December 26 for a successful duck hunt.
Enjoying the Hilton Battle on the Beach in Destin, Florida, from December 27-31 for a basketball tournament as Aden Hooker of New Site is on the Lady Royal’s team were the following from Hurricane: Susan Hooker, Brooke, Braxton, and Harper Hooker, Freida Browning, Faye Dillard, and Marley Bennett. The group enjoyed games that featured outstanding teams from the states of Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama and Mississippi. A trio of venues had the fans from Hurricane traveling the coastal highway from Fort Walton to South Walton to Freeport, Florida, in bumper to bumper traffic on 98, and our ages in the SUV were from 10-88 as this made for fun singalongs, name calling, new nicknames devised for family members plus just plain, old Graham fights that could rival our highland, bonny kith and kin from Loch Lomond, Scotland, the Reivers, who were kicked out of Scotland to Ireland by an English king who was tired of their in-clan fights. All’s well as we won 2 of 3 games and placed third in the consolation game with a 16-5 record heading into the New Year’s play. Upon our arrival home on Friday afternoon, the Daily Journal had a nice comment for the Lady Royals, who are the reigning Class 2A State Champs. Coach Sparks and the Lady Royals team competed in their usual game-winning style in Florida with the larger 5A and 6A schools during the battles as it was aptly named.