The annual Hurricane Baptist Church Bible Conference will begin December 12-15 as this marks 59 years of the event that began in 1962 with the late Bro. Gerald Jones as the founder. A look back at the history has the first conference held at the Hurricane High School Auditorium as the church was undergoing renovations as central heat/air was being installed. Personal homes were volunteered to house the visiting clergy as many lasting friendships were made during these years. Now some on-site lodging is available for the preachers. Call Bro. Philip Brock for additional information at 662-489-1481.
The spirit of Christmas continues to be evident at the home of Barry and Karen McLaughlin as they have a festive antique red and white Ford truck gracing their holiday collection on their lawn and the lighting adds to the setting near the Shady Grove exit. Upon arriving at the top of Hale hill, Terri and Roger Smith and Coach Zane and Glenda Hale have their respective homes decorated in white lights, green wreaths, and red ribbons. Then newcomers to the community that live in the former Poe home, Gabi and Danny Anderson, who manages the Tupelo Aldi, have a beautiful display of lights before the old cotton gin. Next the Brocks, Mrs. Dorothy and Bro. Malcolm, who reside near the old T and T Feed Mill, also have a colorful display of lights. Of course, Betty and Steve Stubblefield have pulled “all the organ stops out for a full pedal” on the seasonal lights and decorations at their home. Betty hosted an open house last Tuesday for holiday gift items and flowers at her Country at Heart shop. By the way, the Wise Farm opened on December 4 for their Christmas season with a lighting display, hot cocoa, food, fun and country games, at their agri-tourism venue on Shady Grove Road. So drive on out on Hwy. 346 for a glimpse of a country Christmas.
Congratulations are to Coach Mike Bain who is retiring after 44 years of coaching cross country at Pontotoc High. Mike and his wife, nee Brenda Graham of Hurricane, reside on Hwy. 346 east near Ecru. A nice gesture from the winning Coach was to acknowledge his family, Brenda, Allen, and Kellen Bain, for their support for his career. Recently, a granddaughter, Macy Bain of SPAC placed 11th at the state cross country meet. Gabe May returned to Camp LeJeune after a Thanksgiving leave from the Marines and enjoyed his time in the community with his mom, Amy, and his sister, Lexie May, and his grandmother, Linda Weeden.
Everyone in the family of the late Mayor Oakley Hooker enjoyed the Thaxton Christmas parade as the youngsters rode the Hooker Construction float. We took the 1937 Ford with the suicide doors that garnered attention with its red Coca-cola drink box that’s used for luggage or equipment plus it sported an American flag. Then the nieces in the office there, Cindi, Mandy, and Leslie, were complimented on their handiwork on the float as Teresa Hooker, Kim and Robert Gilliam, and Lisa Hooker covered the activity with photos of the group. On Thursday night this same group enjoyed the annual Seafood Junction party for Hooker Construction family and employees. Back-to-back nights of fun! Also we enjoyed having Gene and Janice H. Turner at the party as he’s out-and-about following a recent knee surgery. Joining the group at Seafood Junction were Faye Dillard and Freida Browning, the widow of Don Browning, who worked for the company for 30 years.
Enjoying a day of Christmas shopping in Tupelo on November 30 were the “Golden Girls” of Hurricane, aka Sue Spears and Faye Dillard.
Get-well wishes are to a dear lady and friend, Sallie Bee Weeden, who is loved by the community and our Hurricane Baptist folks.
It will be a “run for the roses” so to speak with all the holiday fun on tap for families in the community until the New Year’s holiday is over! Enjoy!