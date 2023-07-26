Adult education classes are ongoing at several locations in the Itawamba Community College five-county district.
The schedule includes
Amory – Amory WIN Center (1619 Hwy. 25 North), Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.
Belden – ICC Belden Center (3200 Adams Farm Road), Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m. and Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; and English as a Second Language (ESL), to be determined.
Fulton – Crubaugh Technical Education Building (J.E. Thrash Street), ICC Fulton Campus, Monday and Tuesday, 3:30-7:30 p.m., new student enrollment on the first and third Mondays of each month.
Houston – Houston WIN Center (210 Monroe St.), Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Pontotoc – Pontotoc WIN Center (316 Coffee St.), Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
There is no cost for the classes.
Individuals who plan to enroll for the first time at the ICC Belden Center (3200 Adams Farm Rd.) should call (662) 407-1510 for more information. Participants must have a photo ID, and 16-/17-year-olds should be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Entry into the adult education area is across from the WIN Job Center at ICC-Belden.
GED and HiSET testing is continuing on a weekly basis, and all program-enrolled students take the GED or HiSET free of charge. For more information on scheduling an appointment, contact Priscilla Trice at pbtrice@iccms.edu or call (662) 407-1513.
For general information about classes or program information, email adulteducation@iccms.edu or call (662) 407-1510 or (662) 407-1517.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.