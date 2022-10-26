Adult learners, transfer students and those who are being readmitted can register for the 2023 spring semester at Itawamba Community College beginning Nov. 16. December 22 high school graduates will have an opportunity to register during special orientation sessions, Nov. 17 and Dec. 8, at 1 p.m., at the Tupelo Campus.
“Orientation for December graduates is a valuable first step toward a successful college career, and ICC offers it at no cost to provide the best start for our students,” said Michael Holloway, director of recruitment and orientation. It is an opportunity for students to learn about ICC, schedule their classes, take their ID photo and begin to prepare for the college transition. Area graduates can register now at iccms.edu/orientation. More information is available at orientation@iccms.edu.
Adult learners and both transfer and readmitted students should visit the Advising Centers at both the Fulton and Tupelo campuses to register any time from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays except for Nov. 21-25 (Thanksgiving week) through Dec. 15.
“Early registration will enable adult learners and both transfer and readmit students to schedule classes at their convenience before they are full,” Holloway said.
For more information, contact the Advising Center on the Fulton Campus at (662) 862-8290, at the Tupelo Campus at (662) 620-5000 or email eadviser@iccms.edu.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.